"Most ignorant & idiotic takes ever": NFL fans want ESPN to fire Ryan Clark after claiming Tom Brady, Drew Brees are not "generational talent"

ESPN analyst Ryan Clark shared a rather unique take about Tom Brady, Drew Brees and Peyton Manning not being generational talents. Clark made the bold comments on the former NFL quarterbacks on &quot;First Take&quot; on Thursday while discussing Texas QB Arch Manning.&quot;I think John Elway was a generational talent,&quot; Clark said. &quot;I think Patrick Mahomes is a generational talent. I don’t think Tom Brady, I don’t think Drew Brees, I don’t think Peyton Manning are generational talents. I think Andrew Luck ended up being a generational talent.&quot;When fans caught wind of Clark's comments about generational QBs, they slammed the analyst. Some even called for ESPN to fire him.&quot;Quite possibly one of the most ignorant and idiotic takes I’ve ever heard in sports analysis. And that’s saying a lot with clowns like Bayliss and Cowherd. But then again, Ryan Clark is a racist piece of garbage which makes him perfect for a dumpster fire like ESPN,&quot; one tweeted.&quot;Just fire Ryan Clark. His vibe is getting old and annoying,&quot; another added.&quot;Why does Ryan Clark have a job??? He’s obviously so blinded by his hatred of a certain race that he thinks Brady, Peyton, &amp; Brees aren’t generational talents??? Fire this guy, his hate speech has made me turn off the tv,&quot; a third commented.Here are a few more reactions.&quot;Ya fire Ryan Clark. I hate that finding the dumbest take you can is taken a professional level sports analyst. Skip and SAS are to blame,&quot; one wrote.&quot;Fire Ryan Clark immediately,&quot; another added.&quot;Fire Ryan Clark immediately. I will no longer watch any program he’s on,&quot; a user tweeted.Clark played in the NFL for 13 seasons as a safety. He was part of the Pittsburgh Steelers' team that won the Super Bowl in 2009.Clark retired from the NFL in February 2015. He joined ESPN in March 2015 and has served as an analyst on the network ever since.Ryan Clark slams Eagles DL Jalen Carter for spitting on Dallas Cowboys QB Dak PrescottNFL: Philadelphia Eagles DL Jalen Carter - Source: ImagnDuring Friday's episode of &quot;Get Up,&quot; Clark slammed Philadelphia Eagles defensive lineman Jalen Carter for spitting on Dallas Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott in their season opener on Thursday night.“When Jalen Carter, who is one of the best players in the entire NFL, shows that lack of respect for the game, shows that lack of an ability to make good decisions early on in the game? That is such a selfish play,&quot; Clark said. “Not only is it freakin’ disgusting, right? Not only do you show what a low-level human you are in that moment, but you let the entire team down.”Carter was ejected after spitting on Prescott. However, the Eagles began their Super Bowl defense with a 24-20 win over the Cowboys.