"Most of the league is not interested": Colin Cowherd gets brutally honest on Aaron Rodgers and Russell Wilson

While both have had impressive NFL careers, Aaron Rodgers and Russell Wilson have remained unsigned through the first week of free agency. Colin Cowherd weighed in on the lack of interest around the star quarterbacks, noting that most of the league has no desire to bring either player in.

Speaking on his FS1 show, The Herd, the sports media personality said Monday:

"Aaron and Russell. One is all worshiping of God, and one push back on his family's religion. One is hopelessly optimistic to the point of cringey. And the other, let's be honest, he's like a sad trombone in cleats half the time.

"And yet, here's Russell and Aaron in the same boat, a little needy and most of the league not interested. Since 2022 they are identical quarterbacks."

Cowherd continued:

"This is not the NBA. It is not a player-controlled League, even if a player is a talented quarterback. I've always defended Russell Wilson and I used to be a huge fan, but Sean Payton bailed on him. Pete Carroll bailed on him, and Mike Tomlin just bailed on him.

"At some point, there is something here that coaches find it pretty easy to bail on Russell Wilson. They've kind of become the same guy."

Check out Colin Cowherd's comments on Aaron Rodgers and Russell Wilson below:

Both quarterbacks have been linked to the Minnesota Vikings, New York Giants and Pittsburgh Steelers in free agency. While both have won a Super Bowl, Rodgers and Wilson have not won a postseason game since 2020 and 2019, respectively.

Former cornerback believes the Pittsburgh Steelers should target Russell Wilson over Aaron Rodgers

The Pittsburgh Steelers are one of the teams remaining with a clear need for a quarterback. Domonique Foxworth said the franchise should bring back Russell Wilson rather than targeting Aaron Rodgers.

Speaking on ESPN's First Take on Thursday, the former cornerback said:

"I'm not arguing that Russell makes them a Super Bowl Contender, but I actually think that he doesn't make them much worse than they would have been last year, and I think for the price compared to what I assume Aaron Rodgers is going to ask for, I like Russ in that situation."

Check out Domonique Foxworth's comments on the Pittsburgh Steelers below (starting at the 1:43 mark):

Wilson made 11 starts for the Steelers last season and led the team to a 6-5 record. He threw for 2,482 yards, 16 touchdowns and five interceptions. The 10-time Pro Bowler completed 63.7% of his passes, while adding 155 rushing yards and two touchdowns on 43 carries.

