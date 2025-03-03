The New York Giants have a huge offseason upcoming. The team finished the 2024 season with one of the worst records in the NFL, and there are plenty of holes to fix on the roster before they can become a true competitor again.

Nothing is more important for New York than fixing the quarterback position. The contract extension Daniel Jones signed in 2023 was a disaster, and he's already out of the roster. Whether through free agency or draft, they're certain to add someone to lead the team in 2025.

NFL insider Connor Hughes, who covers both the Jets and the Giants, highlighted what the next steps should look like for Joe Schoen's team. Hughes believes that the favorite to land the starter spot in 2025 is Russell Wilson, while they develop a young quarterback:

The Giants took their big swing on Matthew Stafford. That failed. Now multiple sources expect them to concentrate their efforts on getting the No. 1 pick from Tennessee, and pairing the QB they select with a veteran. That could be Aaron Rodgers, but I'm told the former Packers/Jets QB is more of a "discussion" at this point. Russell Wilson, Sam Darnold are two others the Giants are discussing. A couple people I talked to believed Wilson to be the most likely outcome," he wrote on X.

Where will the New York Giants pick in the 2025 NFL Draft?

Brian Daboll's team has a golden opportunity to draft and develop their next franchise quarterback. Their record in 2024 was poor, but it has translated into the third overall pick, picking behind the Tennessee Titans and the Cleveland Browns.

Even if they don't manage to trade up with the Titans to land quarterback Cam Ward, they'll be in a great position to select a prospect such as Shedeur Sanders, considered one of the top quarterbacks of the class. Ward is considered the best quarterback of the 2025 recruits by the majority of the teams.

Other notable picks for Joe Schoen to think about are #34 and #65, giving him three opportunities to improve a roster that needs to be strengthened in all areas. Free agency and draft will be key in New York.

