“Most lucky f**king guy on the planet” - Travis Kelce’s resume triggers cheeky jealousy from big brother Jason Kelce

Jason Kelce couldn't avoid pointing out the life of his brother, Travis Kelce. He playfully refers to him as incredibly fortunate in comparison with their guest, who had a tough NFL career.

Jason retired after having a stellar career with the Philadelphia Eagles, but Travis continues his journey with the Kansas City Chiefs.

On Tuesday's installment of "New Heights," the brothers had ex-Cleveland Browns offensive lineman Joe Thomas as a guest. This prompted Jason to highlight some stark contrasts between Thomas's tragic NFL career and Kelce's career trajectory.

"Like, what was that process like playing? I mean, you played on a winless team in Cleveland. I can't even imagine that. Travis hasn't had one losing season. Like, you're talking to the most lucky f**king guy on the planet—one head coach," Kelce said. (41:52)

Travis Kelce spent his entire 12-year NFL career under Chiefs coach Andy Reid. Joe Thomas went through several coaching regimes and losing seasons with the Cleveland Browns.

Travis Kelce dreams of playing in the NBA

NFL: Super Bowl LIX-Kansas City Chiefs at Philadelphia Eagles - Source: Imagn

While Travis Kelce has built an impressive NFL career resume, he announced another athletic dream on the same podcast series.

"My answer is LeBron James because I want to play in the NBA," Travis replied while responding to a fan question regarding which past guest he would trade lives with.

"I've always wanted to play in the NBA. It was a dream I've had since I was a kid and I would love to know what that dream actually feels like."

The Cleveland Heights, Ohio, native has built a stellar career in football instead. The Chiefs selected him in the third round (63rd overall) of the 2013 NFL Draft.

Following a first-year season of knee surgery, Kelce burst onto the scene and has since tallied 1,004 receptions, 12,151 receiving yards and 77 touchdowns. His seven consecutive 1,000-yard receiving seasons are a record unmatched by tight ends in NFL history.

His resume also boasts 10 Pro Bowl appearances, seven All-Pro selections (four First-Team, three Second-Team) and three Super Bowl titles with the Chiefs.

On Apr. 1, Andy Reid spoke to The Athletic and said that Kelce is "training like crazy".

"I'll see when he returns and see where he's at," Reid added, saying Kelce is "learning when to come out when he needs it."

The tight end confirmed his return for the 2025 season less than a week after the Chiefs' Super Bowl loss to the Philadelphia Eagles in February.

