"Most overhyped overrated movies of all time": Dave Portnoy takes aim at Josh Allen's wife Hailee Steinfeld's 'Sinners' 115 days after release

Dave Portnoy said the buzz around Buffalo Bills quarterback Josh Allen's wife, Hailee Steinfeld’s, recent vampire thriller, "Sinners," didn’t live up to the billing.
The Barstool Sports founder explained on Monday that his original plan to watch the movie "Weapons" fell through when he learned it wasn’t streaming yet.
Instead, he chose "Sinners," a Ryan Coogler film featuring Steinfeld as a 1930s Mississippi vampire, opposite Michael B. Jordan.
"I've heard all the hype about Weapons, planned my entire weekend around watching it," Portnoy tweeted. "I didn't realize it wasn't available to stream yet. So I went with Sinners instead.
"I may be like 6 months late with this critique but that was one of the most overhyped, overrated movies of all time. If you say that movie was great, you have no movie credibility with me."
The comments came roughly 115 days after the film’s April 18 release, well after its promotional tour ended.
Josh Allen's Rival also took a jab at 'Sinners'
Josh Allen publicly championed the project. Speaking at a team media session in April, he described the movie as “fantastic” and praised his wife’s performance.
Allen is coming off an MVP season, throwing for 3,731 yards and accounted for 40 touchdowns. He married Hailee Steinfeld on May 31, calling the wedding “the best night of my life” in footage shown on HBO’s "Hard Knocks."
However, not everyone in the NFL shared Allen’s enthusiasm for the vampire romance-drama.
Jets cornerback Sauce Gardner joked on X that he wouldn’t watch "Sinners" “out of respect” for his division rival.
"out of respect for my dawg Josh, i will not be going to see Sinners," Gardner tweeted in April.
Steinfeld said the role was among her most meaningful. She played Mary, a multi-racial vampire in a period setting, a portrayal she linked to her family background, according to Deadline.
"Sinners" director Ryan Coogler explained that the story grew out of his memories of an uncle from Mississippi. His uncle's love for blues music inspired elements of the script.
Meanwhile, Michael B. Jordan portrayed twin brothers returning from World War I to open a blues club, only to discover supernatural dangers in their hometown.
