"Most overhyped QB to ever exist": NFL fans roast Caleb Williams after Bears touchdown highlights drop ahead of sophomore season

Caleb Williams was the first overall pick in the 2024 NFL Draft and was being labeled as the next generational quarterback to enter the league. However, after a disastrous season for the Chicago Bears organization, Williams did not perform at the level many anticipated and struggled at times with consistency.Although Williams did not have a bad season by any means, many fans and analysts are expecting a much improved 2025 campaign with new head coach Ben Johnson leading the team. As a result, the NFL posted a highlight video on X of Williams ahead of training camp and the new season on July 17.&quot;These Caleb Williams TD passes are even more impressive from this angle @CALEBcsw | @ChicagoBears.&quot; the post said, alongside various touchdown passes from Williams.In response, some NFL fans made clear their opinion that Williams was extremely overrated and not an elite QB in the league.Homer @HomermetaxLINKCaleb Williams is a bust bears fansRip @RipInWisconsinLINKMost overhyped QB to ever exist Zeex @zeexverseLINKHe ain't a Top 30 QBMeanwhile, other NFL fans highlighted how they think that Williams will have a great 2025 season and show why he was selected No. 1 overall.&quot;Caleb’s coming for MVP this year 🔥.&quot; one fan wrote.&quot;People aren’t prepared for sophomore szn Caleb.&quot; one fan wrote.&quot;THATS MY QUARTERBACK.&quot; one fan wrote.Will Caleb Williams become a star QB in 2025?Williams has all the skill and talent to become one of the very best quarterbacks in all of football. Although he did struggle at times last year, Williams also showed flashes of elite level accuracy, arm strength, decision making, and mobility for the Bears. He finished the year with 4,030 total yards, 20 total touchdowns, only six interceptions.Heading into the 2025 campaign, the Bears have invested heavily into the offensive line this offseason, bringing in Joe Thuney, Drew Dalman, and Jonah Jackson. The addition of these three players should provide more time for Williams to operate in the pocket, something that was extremely limited last season.Furthermore, the club brought in new offensive minded head coach Ben Johnson this offseason. While the offensive coordinator of the Detroit Lions, Johnson was able to get the best out of almost every playmaker on the roster, especially QB Jared Goff. With all the talent to succeed in the league, a revamped offensive line, and a full offseason of preparation with Johnson, many people are projecting a breakout season from Williams in 2025.