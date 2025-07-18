  • home icon
  "Most overhyped QB to ever exist": NFL fans roast Caleb Williams after Bears touchdown highlights drop ahead of sophomore season

"Most overhyped QB to ever exist": NFL fans roast Caleb Williams after Bears touchdown highlights drop ahead of sophomore season

By Joshua Gillesby
Modified Jul 18, 2025 16:14 GMT
Chicago Bears OTA Offseason Workout - Source: Getty
Chicago Bears OTA Offseason Workout - Source: Getty

Caleb Williams was the first overall pick in the 2024 NFL Draft and was being labeled as the next generational quarterback to enter the league. However, after a disastrous season for the Chicago Bears organization, Williams did not perform at the level many anticipated and struggled at times with consistency.

Although Williams did not have a bad season by any means, many fans and analysts are expecting a much improved 2025 campaign with new head coach Ben Johnson leading the team. As a result, the NFL posted a highlight video on X of Williams ahead of training camp and the new season on July 17.

"These Caleb Williams TD passes are even more impressive from this angle @CALEBcsw | @ChicagoBears." the post said, alongside various touchdown passes from Williams.
In response, some NFL fans made clear their opinion that Williams was extremely overrated and not an elite QB in the league.

Meanwhile, other NFL fans highlighted how they think that Williams will have a great 2025 season and show why he was selected No. 1 overall.

"Caleb’s coming for MVP this year 🔥." one fan wrote.
"People aren’t prepared for sophomore szn Caleb." one fan wrote.
"THATS MY QUARTERBACK." one fan wrote.

Will Caleb Williams become a star QB in 2025?

Williams has all the skill and talent to become one of the very best quarterbacks in all of football. Although he did struggle at times last year, Williams also showed flashes of elite level accuracy, arm strength, decision making, and mobility for the Bears. He finished the year with 4,030 total yards, 20 total touchdowns, only six interceptions.

Heading into the 2025 campaign, the Bears have invested heavily into the offensive line this offseason, bringing in Joe Thuney, Drew Dalman, and Jonah Jackson. The addition of these three players should provide more time for Williams to operate in the pocket, something that was extremely limited last season.

Furthermore, the club brought in new offensive minded head coach Ben Johnson this offseason. While the offensive coordinator of the Detroit Lions, Johnson was able to get the best out of almost every playmaker on the roster, especially QB Jared Goff. With all the talent to succeed in the league, a revamped offensive line, and a full offseason of preparation with Johnson, many people are projecting a breakout season from Williams in 2025.

Joshua Gillesby

Joshua Gillesby is a College Sports journalist at Sportskeeda who graduated from McMaster University with a Bachelor's in Arts & Science.

Josh is based in Ontario, Canada and his favorite college team is the Notre Dame Fighting Irish, due in large part to his former hockey team being invited for a tour of the facilities and watching a game while there.

His favorite past college football player is Joe Burrow, as his 2019 season was incredible and a major reason behind LSU's playoff success and National Championship.

Outside of work, Josh enjoys traveling, reading, writing, and science.

