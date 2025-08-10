“Most overhyped QB in history of football”: NFL fans react as Trevor Lawrence gets benched for Nick Mullens in preseason game vs. Steelers

  • home icon
By Priyam Hazarika
Published Aug 10, 2025 06:22 GMT
Syndication: Florida Times-Union - Source: Imagn
Syndication: Florida Times-Union - Source: Imagn

Fans reacted to Trevor Lawrence's limited time during the Jacksonville Jaguars' preseason game against the Pittsburgh Steelers. Nick Mullens and Seth Henigan shared most of the playing time as the team succumbed to a 31-25 loss.

On social media, a pass Lawrence made in the game went viral. It was a throw to wide receiver Brian Thomas Jr. However, the starting quarterback of the Jaguars threw the ball into a crowded space that resulted in him being marked by three players before being tackled on the ground by Juan Thornhill.

"Yikes: Trevor Lawrence throws a hospital ball to star WR Brian Thomar Jr. ... If this were an actual game, it would've been terrible," NFL insider Dov Kleiman wrote.
Fans took to the comments to react to Lawrence's 'hospital ball' to Brian Thomas Jr.

"Trevor Lawrence is the most overhyped QB in the history of football," one commented.
"This won't be talked about cuz Trevor is viewed as a superstar within his own right," another said.
"He better not throw no BS like that to (Travis) Hunter," one wrote.
"Pretty sure I stopped breathing for a second or two after seeing this," another said.
"T-Larry is still not an NFL QB. WTF. BTJ needs to be careful with can't read T-Larry," one commented.
"I can't believe he was 1st pick," one fan said.

The Jaguars picked up Lawrence in the first round of the 2021 NFL draft. He took over as the starting quarterback as a rookie. In four seasons, Lawrence has led his team to the playoffs just once. He has tallied 13,815 yards and 69 TDs passing in 60 games.

Trevor Lawrence expresses gratitude for year five with the Jacksonville Jaguars

Before the preseason game against the Steelers, Trevor Lawrence took to social media with a heartwarming post. He shared a couple of snippets of himself with the Jaguars over the years.

The quarterback expressed his gratitude for the Jaguars ahead of his fifth year in the league.

"Year 5. Thankful for the journey to this point. Excited for the chance to keep building!," Lawrence said.
Last season, the Jaguars finished third in the AFC South with a 4-13 record. Only time will tell if they become a playoff contender this year.

Priyam Hazarika

Priyam is a College Sports content executive at Sportskeeda with a master's in Advertising and Marketing Management and over two years of experience as a writer. When it comes to reporting, Priyam believes doing a technical deep dive is one of his biggest strengths and he loves to dissect plays on the field and factor out the strengths/weaknesses of players.

A fan of the Alabama Crimson Tide football team, Priyam sees Nick Saban as the greatest coach of all time. He is also rooting for Alabama quarterback Jalen Milore after following his progress over the years. The Michigan Wolverines football team is another of his favorite programs and it will be interesting to see how both these teams perform in new coaching eras.

When he’s not reporting, Priyam is usually at the gym or indulging in music. He has been a guitarist and a drummer for the past 17 years and finds his time of peace when playing music.

