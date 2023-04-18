“Most overhyped quarterback of the last decade”- NFL analyst brutally rips Kentucky QB Will Levis ahead of 2023 NFL Draft

Will Levis is one of the most interesting prospects in the 2023 NFL Draft. He's a Kentucky quarterback who possesses impressive physical attributes for a position that has charmed scouts and analysts for a long time. The thing is, he didn't impress at all when he played against top-level College Football.

Josh Allen’s coming-out-of-Wyoming-comparison is a big one. However, it remains to be seen whether the teams who picked the Kentucky quarterback thinking that he can develop into Josh Allen won't find their own Carson Wentz instead.

Analysts are still debating what to think of Levis. Danny Kanell, from CBS Sports, is one of the guys that's not impressed at all by the Kentucky quarterback.

"I'm sorry. I just don't understand the Will Levis hype as a top-five pick. This is the most overhyped quarterback of the last decade, and it stems from something that really bothers me when people fall in love with their quarterback based on how they look in shorts and a t-shirt throwing against the air.

"Yeah, well, that was dominated in his pro day. But where did he dominate the game tape? Yes, you saw flashes of brilliance and you saw some wow throws. But more times than not, I saw a quarterback struggle with the basic throws, routine throws. You want to make those look easy and you'll get the wild throws will come later.

"Everyone wants to project Will Levis as the next Josh Allen. But I think there's a more likelihood in the next Jake Locker, or best case, Mitch Trubisky."

Is Will Levis comparable to Josh Allen?

Coming out of Wyoming, Josh Allen was a quarterback who was coming off a bad year but who still drew a lot of attention from analysts. His strong arm and great athletic ability were impressive, while his slow mental processing and footwork during passing mechanics scared off interest.

NFL Combine - Day 3

Coming out of Kentucky, Will Levis is a quarterback who has come from a bad year but still draws a lot of attention from analysts. His strong arm and great athletic ability are impressive, while his slow mental processing and footwork during passing mechanics scare off interested parties.

Both were projects coming up in the league. Both needed time. It did work with the Wyoming product, will it work with the Kentucky one? Only time will tell.

