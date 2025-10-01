  • home icon
  NFL
  "Most overrated weekend": Tom Brady sounds off over poor player development while calling out NFL draft 

By Nishant
Published Oct 01, 2025 15:47 GMT
Syndication: The Providence Journal - Source: Imagn
Syndication: The Providence Journal (image credit: IMAGN)

Tom Brady and Peyton Manning joined Ari and Ben and debated on the NFL receiver Mt. Rushmore on Monday.

Brady discussed how the league evaluates rookie production. He called the last weekend as "overrated," as the first-year players failed to make a significant impact.

"And more important to me is developing," Brady said (8:07), via "Receivers." "We had, I think, the most overrated weekend in the NFL calendar, the NFL draft, because 95% of these guys won't make meaningful contributions in their first year."
The seven-time Super Bowl champion devalued the draft hype, and pivoted to what he believes is the real path to success: daily development.

"You know, most of these guys are going to meaningful contributions in 2026 season," Brady said. "So I think this is all about where you're drafting. And to me, what do you do on day two, when you wake up and you go, OK, this is what my routine is for the day.
"How am I going to prepare myself as I continue to get stronger, as I learn a playbook, and as I develop a winning, competitive attitude every single day, because all those choices matter for everybody on a daily basis."
Brady spoke from experience. His rookie season in 2000 with the New England Patriots was quiet on the field but crucial for his development. Drafted in the sixth round, he entered training camp as the fourth quarterback on the depth chart. Brady played in only one regular season game, completing 1 of 3 passes for six yards.

Despite limited action, his rookie year involved studying the playbook, extra practice and absorbing coaching under Bill Belichick. The development helped him grab the opportunity when Drew Bledsoe’s injury in 2001 opened the door for him.

Tom Brady on Travis Kelce balancing football and personal life

Tom Brady offered advice to Travis Kelce as the tight end juggles his NFL career and engagement to Taylor Swift.

“It’s all part of growing up," Brady said on Wednesday, via TODAY. "I really think Travis is a great player. I’ve gotten a chance to cover him a lot. He’s going to go into the Hall of Fame as one of the great tight ends. I enjoy covering him."

Brady also addressed his upcoming appearance in the Fanatics Flag Football Classic. He clarified that he hasn't played flag football before, so he wasn't "technically unretiring.”

Edited by Victor Ramon Galvez
