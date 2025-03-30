"Most people are not Tom Brady" - Ex-NFL scout defends Justin Herbert’s playoff struggles

Los Angeles Chargers quarterback Justin Herbert was drafted in the first round of the 2020 NFL Draft and has become one of the highest-paid quarterbacks in NFL history. The Chargers signed Herbert to a five-year extension worth $262.5 million before the 2023 season, making him the highest-paid quarterback in NFL history at the time.

While he's paid and viewed as a top quarterback in the NFL, Herbert has struggled in the playoffs. He is 0-2 in career playoff games, including blowing a 27-0 lead against the Jacksonville Jaguars.

While Herbert hasn't had any postseason success, former NFL scout John Middlekauff defended Herbert. Middlekauf said via 3 And Out:

"I think people forget—and I’m not comparing Justin Herbert to Peyton Manning—but most people are not Tom Brady, and most people are not Patrick Mahomes, where they win immediately. Like comparing Philip Rivers to Justin Herbert: Rivers, I don’t even think, started right away; it took him a couple of years because he got drafted while Brees was still there.

"Justin Herbert just turned 27 years old. So even if we’re conservative, he has, what, eight more years of playing really well, at least until he's 35? Matt Stafford is still playing at a high level at 36–37. Conservatively, Herbert has time."

Can Jim Harbaugh unlock Justin Herbert's true potential?

Jim Harbaugj, left, Justin Herbert, right, during Los Angeles Chargers v New England Patriots - Source: Getty

Last season, Jim Harbaugh took over the Los Angeles Chargers and made them a playoff team. Justin Herbert also played one of his best statistical seasons.

Herbert threw 23 touchdowns to just three interceptions and went 11-6, the best record he has posted in his career. He completed 65.9 percent of his passes while throwing for 3,870 yards.

The Chargers competed with the Kansas City Chiefs for the division, but the Chiefs were too much for them to overcome. Still, the Chargers did look like a new team under Harbaugh and with Herbert playing cleaner football.

Herbert will enter his sixth NFL season this year and his second under Harbaugh. Harbaugh has made it to the Super Bowl as an NFL coach and has won a National Championship with the Michigan Wolverines in college.

If the two develop together, Herbert could become a Super Bowl-winning quarterback.

