WATCH: Multiple Jaguars and Steelers fans get involved in massive brawl during preseason game 

Fans of NFL teams like the Jacksonville Jaguars and Pittsburgh Steelers can be intense. These two teams aren't rivals, but that rarely matters when an opposing franchise comes to town. Even if the two teams rarely play each other, the fans, especially those in the stadium, don't like each other.

One might argue that it's the preseason and that the intensity should be saved for the regular season. But that's just not how some fans operate.

The brawl escalated and involved quite a few people. Punches were thrown, people were knocked over and beverages were spilled. At one point, two men wrestled each other while punches were being thrown above them.

The brawl went on for about two minutes and several people joined or were sucked in as the scene expanded. It even boiled over into the aisles.

Who's going to be better this year, the Jacksonville Jaguars or the Pittsburgh Steelers?

The Jacksonville Jaguars had the number one overall pick this offseason, which they used on Travon Walker. The Pittsburgh Steelers made the playoffs last year, so it doesn't seem like a difficult question on paper.

However, there are a couple of factors that need to be considered. There's a good chance these two teams are heading in opposite directions. Trevor Lawrence had an awful rookie season, but he has the traits to be a solid NFL quarterback. Year two should see a better performance from him.

The Jaguars also replaced Urban Meyer, who did one of the worst coaching jobs in NFL history. Their new head coach is Doug Pederson, who won the Super Bowl in 2017. The Jaguars, as bad as they have been, seem to be trending upwards.

The Steelers, on the other hand, might be moving backwards. They've lost their longtime starting quarterback Ben Roethelisberger and have some positional questions there.

Mitch Trubisky hasn't lived up to his draft selection during his career, and rookie Kenny Pickett might not be NFL ready yet. Despite a down year in 2021 and upheaval at the sport's most important positions, they are still helmed by Mike Tomlin.

The main issue with the Steelers over the last few years has been their offensive line. Much of the criticism thrown at Ben Roethlisberger over the past few seasons should really be aimed at them. Their lack of protection saw Pittsburgh's quarterbacks running for their lives against the Jaguars on Saturday. They must do better if Pittsburgh are to make the playoffs in the upcoming campaign.

It wouldn't be a surprise to see the Jaguars get much better this year, but it would be a surprise to see them outperform Pittsburgh. We will see how they get on when the season kicks off next month.

