“My anxiety is anxiety-ing" - Ex-Raiders DE Isaach Rochell's wife Allison Kuch races to catch flight with only 41 minutes left

The fear of missing a flight got real for Allison Kuch, the wife of former Las Vegas Raiders player Isaach Rochell. On Tuesday, Kuch documented her journey to the airport on her Instagram stories. In an Instagram story, Kuch shared a picture of herself along with a caption in which she revealed that she had forgotten her ID at home.

Thus, Kuch had to run back home and grab the document before heading towards the airport again. To reach the airport, Kuch opted for a taxi and shared a picture from the backseat of it. She also talked about how she was feeling anxious about missing her flight.

"It's exhausting being Type B. ETA is saying I'll get there 41 minutes before takeoff," the social media influencer wrote. "My anxiety is anxiety-ing 'cause I know I'm gonna have to tell people I need to cut the line to check my bag (in)."

Allison Kuch races to catch a flight with only 41 minutes left (Image Source: Instagram/@AllisonKuch)

Despite trying her best to reach the airport on time, Kuch ended up missing her flight. However, she managed to take the next flight and even got some money as a refund since the next flight was cheaper.

"Got money back 'cause the next flight is cheaper lol," she wrote on Instagram. "I also get to Augusta at the same time? Because it's a shorter layover."

In another Instagram story, Allison Kuch shared a picture of herself from inside the airport, revealing her plans to explore some of the "designer stores." She said:

"Also good news: I got a few hours to kill so I walked to the international terminal & I might 'browse' in some designer stores 'cause like I saved money on that flight?"

Allison Kuch enjoys ‘sassy’ weekend outing with daughter Scottie

Before traveling to Augusta, Allison Kuch spent the weekend with her daughter, Scottie. Kuch tagged along with Scottie to her friend's birthday party, and the mother-daughter duo was spotted twinning in cheetah pants. The influencer later shared a "sassy" moment alongside her daughter via an Instagram post.

"Sassy. No notes," she captioned her Instagram post.

In the picture, Scottie can be seen playing with her sunglasses while sitting on Allison Kuch's lap. The duo's weekend outing came shortly after Kuch enjoyed a self-care transformation that she posted about earlier this week.

