Ex-Raiders DE Isaac Rochell's wife Allison Kuch enjoys self-care transformation into ‘new woman’

By Himangshu Sinha
Modified Apr 06, 2025 10:53 GMT
Isaac Rochell and his wife Allison Kucharczyk
Isaac Rochell and his wife Allison Kucharczyk (image credits: Allison Kuch/IG)

Ex-Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Isaac Rochell’s wife, Allison Kucharczyk, is a social media influencer with over three million followers on TikTok and keeps her followers updated with her daily life. She shared a few snaps on her IG story on Friday after getting her nails done, sharing how it made her feel:

“First time getting my nails done in months & feel like a new woman,” as she shared the picture of her left hand."

In her next photo, she shared a mirror selfie and wrote:

“The way after a tan & getting my nails done I feel like a new person.”

Isaac Rochell&#039;s wife Allison Kucharczyk&#039;s IG stories
Isaac Rochell's wife Allison Kucharczyk's IG stories

Kuch and her husband Rochell are enjoying the new phase of their life as parents after shifting to their new home. Kuch recently shared some photos of her home, built by Pure Salt Interiors, on her Instagram this week. She captioned the post:

“Honey, we’re home! 🫶🏼🥹. After a year and a half of dreaming, designing, and making what felt like a million decisions… we’re finally home.”
Kuch is was excited to raise her newborn daughter, Scottie Bee, in their new home. She is excited for her daughter to learn to ride a bike, celebrate birthdays, and mark her heights on the walls. Their new home also features an outdoor sauna where Rochell accidentally fried his phone this week.

Allison Kuch jealous over husband Isaac Rochell's body transformation

Isaac Rochell has gone through a major body transformation in recent months. Kuch shared a clip on her IG on Saturday about one difference between herself and her husband. Kuch noted in the caption:

“Why can men sneeze and lose 30 pounds?”
In the video, she noted:

“Me planning on waiting a few years before another baby. My husband deciding on a random Tuesday that he wanted a six pack.”

The clip showcased Rochell taking a shower in pink shorts, revealing his abs and upper body.

The former LA Chargers defensive end shed 40 pounds in four months through a workout routine that he shared on his TikTok and Instagram. His routine included a 20-minute workout with a kettlebell. It also included intermittent fasting and a lot of kale, blueberries, strawberries, and banana in his shake as his first meal of the day.

Himangshu Sinha

Himangshu Sinha

Himangshu Sinha is an NFL journalist and an MBA graduate with over four years of experience in sports journalism. Before working for Sportskeeda, Himangshu spent time with Essentially Sports and Pro-Football Network.

His favorite team is the Kansas City Chiefs, and while his favorite current player is Patrick Mahomes, he also enjoyed watching Tom Brady. Given the Chiefs' incredible rise under Andy Reid, the KC HC gets the nod as Himangshu's all-time top coach.

When not watching or writing about the NFL, Himangshu loves playing different sports like cricket and badminton. He also maintains multiple social media channels on many topics, including Cricket, Sports, Pro-Wrestling, Reaction Channel, and Geopolitics.

