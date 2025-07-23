"My besties since Day 1" - Ezekiel Elliott's sisters Lailah and Aaliyah pen heartwarming notes on ex-Cowboys star's 30th birthday

Ezekiel Elliott turned 30 on Tuesday, and his special day was made memorable by his sisters Lailah and Aaliyah. The sisters shared their wholesome birthday messages through dedicated Instagram stories, which were later reshared by the former Dallas Cowboys running back on his account.Lailah's Instagram story featured a collage of two pictures with Elliott, with the first one being a throwback photo from their early childhood. The second photo appeared from the running back's 30th birthday party, considering the decorations behind Lailah and Elliott.&quot;Happy birthday to my big brother. My bestie since Day 1. Love you forever,&quot; Lailah wrote in her Instagram story.Aaliyah also posted a picture with Elliott and Lailah. In the photo, the running back stood in the middle, with her sisters on either side. Aaliyah wrote:&quot;Wishing the happiest birthday to my big brother. I Love youuuu [red heart emoji]&quot;Ezekiel Elliott's sisters share heartwarming birthday notes (Image Credit: Elliott/IG)Just like their brother Ezekiel Elliott, Lailah and Aaliyah come from athletic backgrounds. Lailah graduated from John Burroughs School in 2017 and went on to Ohio State University. She was a member of Ohio's college track and field squad. Aaliyah, like Lailah, was a part of the athletic team at John Burroughs School, where she graduated in 2024.Ezekiel Elliott's mom Dawn shares emotional message to celebrate RB’s birthdayApart from his sisters, Ezekiel Elliott also received an emotional birthday message from her mother, Dawn.Dawn Elliott posted an Instagram reel that included multiple throwback pictures of the running back from his high school and college football days. In the caption, Dawn shared a brief message, praising the running back.“30 years ago today, I became a mother for the very first time — and life changed forever,” Dawn wrote. “Watching you grow into the man you are today has been one of my greatest honors. You’ve taught me as much as I’ve taught you, and your strength, heart, selflessness, and sense of purpose continue to make me so proud.” View this post on Instagram Instagram PostEzekiel Elliott was drafted fourth in the first round of the 2016 NFL draft by the Cowboys, who signed him to a four-year rookie contract worth $24 million. In 2023, he left the Cowboys to join the New England Patriots on a one-year contract worth $3 million. After playing the 2023 season with the Patriots, the linebacker returned to the Cowboys in 2024.In December 2024, Ezekiel Elliott requested to be released, almost seven months after signing a one-year contract with the Cowboys worth $2 million. Following his release, the running back was signed by the Chargers to their practice squad.