“My boys served y’all a**”: Tee Higgins’ mom Camilla Stewart hits back at fan for demeaning her over roasting Steelers' Joey Porter Jr.

Cincinnati Bengals wide receiver Tee Higgins put in an impressive performance against the Pittsburgh Steelers on Thursday to snap the team's four-game losing streak.After the game, Higgins' mother, Camilla Stewart, called out Steelers cornerback Joey Porter Jr. by highlighting his comments on the Bengals wide receiver.A fan hit back at Higgins' mother, writing:&quot;Nobody cares what that lunch lady thinks.&quot;Rico @SteelersTrollMeLINKNobody cares what that lunch lady thinksHiggins' mother hit back at the fan, replying:&quot;Lunch lady? Yup and my boys served y’all ass 🤣🤣🤣&quot;The post shared by Higgins' mother highlighted Porter Jr.'s comments on the Bengals wide receivers, Higgins and Ja'Marr Chase.&quot;I talked to Porter Jr. this week. He said, 'I know they're going to be talking about those guys, Chase and Higgins, in pregame. So, I want to make sure they are talking about me in postgame.' He said, 'I am a trash talker, and that's how I get going. And best believe they are going to hear me throughout the game.'Both Chase and Higgins had solid outings against the Steelers as they combined for 257 yards on 22 receptions.Steelers star Jalen Ramsey calls out referees for favoring Tee Higgins &amp; Ja'Marr ChaseFollowing a frustrating 33-31 loss, Steelers Pro Bowler Jalen Ramsey accused referees of favoring Tee Higgins and Ja'Marr Chase.&quot;F*** the calls,&quot; Jalen Ramsey said bluntly. &quot;We have to play better starting with myself. That's part of the game. When you have receivers that are superstars in the league, you know that they get away with s*** like that.&quot;Joey Porter Jr. echoed his teammates sentiments after the game.&quot;I wasn't a big fan of the calls today with the officiating,&quot; Porter Jr. said. &quot;But it is what it is. It's football.&quot;The Bengals improved to 3-4 for the season after the win and the team is far from being a contender despite their wide receivers stellar showing.