Tee Higgins' mom pulls receipts to clown Steelers Joey Porter Jr. after Bengals WR puts clinical performance on TNF

Cincinnati Bengals wide receiver Tee Higgins put up an impressive performance during their 33-31 victory over the Pittsburgh Steelers on Thursday night. Before the game, Cameron Wolfe shared the conversation he had with cornerback Joey Porter Jr. and how he was confident about winning against the Bengals.The Steelers cornerback also reportedly wanted Tee Higgins and Ja'Marr Chase to hear him trash-talk them on the field.&quot;I talked to Porter Jr. this week. He said, 'I know they're going to be talking about those guys, Chase and Higgins, in pre game. So I want to make sure they are talking about me in post game.' He said, 'I am a trash talker, and that's how I get going. And best believe they are going to hear me throughout the game.'&quot;(Ja'Marr) Chase earlier this week said he knows in a colorful way they're gonna try to embarrass him. Joey told me yes we are. We're gonna try to embarrass them with our play.&quot;However, after the Bengals clinched the victory, Tee Higgins' mom took to social media to troll Joey Porter Jr. She shared the clip highlighting what the cornerback said pre-game and accompanied it with several crying emojis.Against the Steelers, Higgins recorded 96 yards and one touchdown receiving. He has played in all seven games this season and tallied a total of 316 yards and three touchdowns receiving.The Bengals drafted the wide receiver with the 33rd overall pick in the 2020 NFL draft. In March, he signed a four-year extension with the team worth $115 million.Tee Higgins' unselfish play helped the Bengals secure the victory over the SteelersWith just over two minutes left in the game, Aaron Rodgers found Pat Freiermuth to score a 68-yard passing touchdown. Chris Boswell was able to score the extra point to give the Steelers a 31-30 lead.However, Tee Higgins' unselfish play in the end helped his team clinch the win. During a second-and-eight play, the wide receiver caught a pass from Joe Flacco and decided to slide down at the seven-yard line. This set up Evan McPherson to score the game-winning 36-yard field goal with just seven seconds left on the clock.With this victory, the Bengals have managed to secure a 3-4 record following a four-game losing streak. They are next scheduled to take on the New York Jets on Oct. 26 at 1:00 pm ET.