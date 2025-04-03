“My family grew up a Cowboys fan" - Joe Milton III gets 100% real on getting traded to Dallas

Joe Milton is excited to be a Dallas Cowboy. He told NFL insider Jordan Schulz that he grew up in a family of Cowboys fans.

“My family grew up a Cowboys fan," Milton said on Thursday. "My mom always had a Cowboys shirt on. She always talked about them. Living in Texas has been a longtime dream of mine. And now I’m with them. I’m ready to work.”

Milton is set to be Dak Prescott’s primary backup next season. Dallas gave up a compensatory fifth-round pick for a seventh-rounder from the New England Patriots as an insurance policy if Prescott were to miss games. Cooper Rush signed with the Baltimore Ravens during free agency and the team also elected not to bring back Trey Lance, who is still a free agent.

Milton was selected in the sixth round by the Patriots in the 2024 draft. He started third on the depth chart behind first-round rookie draft pick Drake Maye and New England veteran Jacoby Brissett.

He had a big break in the final week of the regular season. Milton stepped in for Maye after the first drive against the Buffalo Bills and went 22 of 29 for 241 yards and two touchdowns. He guided the Patriots to a win, beating Buffalo 23-16. However, that victory knocked New England from first to fourth in the upcoming draft.

Milton still has three years and $3.3 million remaining on his four-year contract. The cost savings will help the Cowboys, who need to figure out a contract extension with star pass rusher Micah Parsons.

The Patriots will move forward with Josh Dobbs as the backup QB. They swapped Brissett, who signed with the Arizona Cardinals.

Joe Milton was a 3-year starter for the Tennessee Volunteers

Joe Milton spent six years in college, breaking through after transferring to the Tennessee Volunteers. He finally got the start in his final season, leading the team to a 9-4 (4-4 Southeastern Conference) overall record, throwing for 2,769 and 20 TDs. He spent three years as a backup or spot starter with the Michigan Wolverines, starting five games for them as a junior.

He is also the cousin of former NFL wide receiver and Super Bowl champion Anquan Boldin.

