"My football career will end one day with Green Bay": Aaron Rodgers opens up on Packers legacy ahead of emotional return to Lambeau field

Aaron Rodgers made a strong statement about his retirement plans. While he left the door open to return to the NFL after the 2025 season, the four-time MVP made it clear that he wants to retire with one team.

During a Zoom call with the NFL media on Thursday, Rodgers explained that he will finish his career in Wisconsin, with his first team in the league, the Green Bay Packers.

“I feel so good about my time there, because damn near everything great in my life is because of my football career,” Rodgers said. “My football career starts and will end one day with Green Bay. I got a lot of love for all those memories.”

The Packers picked Aaron Rodgers with the No. 24 overall selection in the 2005 NFL Draft. He was initially considered a top-five selection and even shared his desire to play for the San Francisco 49ers.

Rodgers ended up joining the Packers behind a legendary quarterback in Brett Favre. He played 230 games for the Cheeseheads, racking up 59,055 yards and 475 touchdowns with a 103.6 passer rating.

Rodgers will clash with his former team on Sunday night, as his Pittsburgh Steelers aim to improve to 5-2 and reaffirm their lead in the AFC North conference.

In six games, he has gone 118 of 172 for 1,270 yards and 14 touchdowns against five interceptions. Following a 5-12 tenure with the New York Jets and several months of rumors and speculation, Aaron Rodgers signed with the Steelers in the offseason.

While he hinted that this would be his last season in the NFL, Rodgers hasn't shut down the possibility of continuing his career beyond this campaign.

Aaron Rodgers says he would have liked to play at Lambeau Field on Sunday

Aaron Rodgers admits that Sunday night duel will be special, but he thinks it would have been more meaningful if he visited Green Bay one more time.

“This one would mean a lot more if it was in Lambeau,” Rodgers said. "Just because of the affection I have for that place, the hallowed ground of Lambeau Field, and all the amazing memories that I have there over the years.”

The Packers are 4-1-1 with Jordan Love. The NFC North franchise is a strong candidate to contend in the conference, more so after they added Micah Parsons to the roster.

