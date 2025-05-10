“MY GLORIOUS KING” “MY GOAT”: Giants fans fired up over Jaxson Dart dropping dimes on Day 1 of rookie camp

The New York Giants selected Jaxson Dart with the 25th overall pick in the 2025 NFL draft. The Ole Miss Rebels product was viewed as one of the best QB prospects in this year's draft. And Brian Daboll's side opted to add him to a stacked QB room.

Dart earned plaudits for his accuracy, poise, and leadership in Ole Miss. He's now slinging passes in rookie camp ahead of his debut campaign. New York Giants fans seem to be pleased with what they're seeing from their new rookie star.

The Giants' X account uploaded a clip yesterday of the rookie star's accurate passing in practice. Fans flocked in the comments to share their appreciation.

"MY GLORIOUS KING," one fan wrote.

A fan added, "We have ourselves a real QB1. Finally!🙏🏻"

However, some were skeptical about the first-round pick:

"I am still in "wait & see" mode. We used to see these types of highlights from Daniel Jones when he got drafted also."

Another chipped in, "I mean he underthrew him."

Jaxson Dart has quite the QB battle ahead in his first season as a pro. The Giants acquired seasoned vets Russell Wilson and Jameis Winston in free agency.

Wilson is a ten-time Pro Bowler, a one-time Super Bowl winner and one of the best dual-threat quarterbacks of his era. He is aiming for a renaissance after a difficult couple of years after leaving the Seattle Seahawks.

Jameis Winston is a one-time Pro Bowler and one of the most electric passers of the ball. Initially a starter during his first few years in the league as a Tampa Bay Buccaneer, Winston has since played the role of veteran backup. He's expected to play a similar role for the Giants in 2025.

What's next for Jaxson Dart and the Giants?

According to ESPN, Jaxson Dart is currently listed as the third-string quarterback on the Giants' depth chart. It'll be interesting to see how he fares in the role after spending a significant part of his collegiate football career as a star quarterback.

The Giants are looking to make a playoff push after a disappointing 2024 campaign. Brian Daboll's side was plagued by a lack of talent at QB in 2024, but now they seem to have a wealth of options at the position.

With rookie training camp underway, let's see how Dart adapts to the professional game. The Giants' QB room will be one to watch in the preseason and the upcoming regular season.

