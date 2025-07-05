"My issue is with the adult": Cam Newton takes aim at Geno Smith over viral jersey incident at OT7 tournament

Cam Newton broke his silence over the viral jersey incident at the OT7 tournament. His team, C1N, took on the South Florida Express in a 7-on-7 game, which they dominated, 39-17. However, things took a different turn when the South Florida Express players tried to tarnish the former quarterback's reputation.

Before the game, the SFE players stomped Newton's Auburn jersey. The ex-quarterback had won a national championship with the Tigers during the 2010 season before transitioning to the NFL.

However, instead of blaming the players, Cam Newton pointed his fingers at Raiders quarterback Geno Smith. On Friday's episode of the 4th&1 podcast, he called out the quarterback, who was also a coach for the South Florida Express in that game.

"My issue isn't with the kids," Newton said (21:30). "My issue is with the adult that allowed the kids to do it. Now, I didn't know Geno Smith's involvement with South Florida Express prior to this past week.

"But if the C1N kids had a Geno Smith jersey, and they proceeded to stomp on it, I would've stopped it instantly. So when I (see) actions like these ... there was an adult behind this and they allowed it. And that's what was most disrespectful about this whole situation."

Cam Newton's team, though, didn't win the tournament. The 7 on 7 trophy was lifted by the LO-PROspects, who solidified their status as two-time champions.

Apart from the Cam Newton incident, Geno Smith finds himself in troubled waters after heated trash talk

During the tournament this past weekend, Geno Smith also got into a heated altercation with a bystander.

"That's why they pay me big bucks," Smith was heard saying to the trash talker in the video shared by Dov Keliman.

After receiving criticism, Geno Smith addressed the situation on X:

"Having fun with the game I love but man, the need for clicks and negativity always takes away from that great event that happened this past weekend. All the kids had fun and competed. All around great event. This is how we talk in Dade county and I'm sorry u might not understand. Carry on!"

After six seasons with the Seahawks, Smith was traded to the Raiders in March, agreeing a two-year deal worth $75 million.

