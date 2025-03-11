"My son needs me" - Odell Beckham Jr. posts heartfelt message amid legal controversies

Odell Beckham Jr. posted a heartfelt video with his son, Zydn, amidst the ongoing legal troubles. The NFL wide receiver had found himself embroiled in a legal fight. He was named in the lawsuit filed against Sean "Diddy" Combs by Ashley Parham, allegedly accusing the NFL star of being involved in a gang rape.

Amidst this, Odell Beckham Jr</a>. shared a post on his Instagram account. He posted an adorable video of Zydn, whom he shares with his ex-wife, Lauren Wood, along with a heartfelt caption. In the clip, the little boy was taking a private flight with his father. Meanwhile, in the caption of the post, Beckham wrote:

"God has me covered. Forever grateful. The rebirth. 3.0. Free me. My son needs me!!!To my family, I got us forever. On the flooor!! LUV"

He posted a reel with Tory Lanez and Jacquees' song, 'Free Me.'

Ashley Parham has filed a case against Sean 'Diddy' Combs for sexual assault, which is alleged to have occurred in March 2018 in Orinda, California, per Fox 5. She has allegedly accused multiple men of being involved in the assault.

The case included the names of Odell Beckham Jr., Druski, Jacqulyn "Jaguar" Wright and others.

Odell Beckham Jr. dismisses the claims against him

Following the shocking claims against the NFL star, Odell Beckham Jr. quickly took to his X to dismiss the claim.

He shared a post on the platform on March 11, saying that it was shocking for him to learn that his name was involved in the lawsuit. He denied the claims and also stated that he "never met the person who filed the suit." He wrote:

"I really can’t even believe that my name is mentioned in that matter. There is absolutely no truth to those allegations. I do not know and have never met the person that filed the suit. I was not anywhere near Orinda, CA at that time. In fact, I don't think I have ever been to Orinda, CA.

"I have never done anything like that, and I would never do anything like that to anyone. I’m confident that these ridiculous claims against me will be dismissed," he added.

While the legal case against the NFL star has been making waves on the internet, he has rejected all the claims against him and also reflected confidence that they would be dismissed.

