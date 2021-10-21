Myles Garrett frustrated with NFL's drug tests, says league did it after he went sleeveless

Cleveland Browns star defensive end Myles Garrett has become one of the league’s best pass rushers through his first four seasons.

Garrett continues to perform at an elite level in the 2021 campaign, posting a league-high 8.0 sacks along with 17 quarterback hits, 24 total tackles, and one pass deflection. The Texas A&M product is a physical specimen who has found significant success in the NFL.

Being an imposing player on the field due to his size, Garrett has also drawn a lot of scrutiny from the NFL. Garrett took to Twitter on Tuesday afternoon voicing that the league has asked him to get drug tested for the second time this season, which he believes is linked to him going sleeveless in both contests.

Flash Garrett ⚡️ @Flash_Garrett I go sleeveless TWO TIMES and get “randomly” drug tested BOTH times… I’d try 3 for 3 but they can miss me with the blood draw 😂 not the vibe. #SleevelessMyles is retired. I go sleeveless TWO TIMES and get “randomly” drug tested BOTH times… I’d try 3 for 3 but they can miss me with the blood draw 😂 not the vibe. #SleevelessMyles is retired. https://t.co/sq9xiQ2sQH

Garrett isn’t likely the only player that has dealt with such scrutiny due to his physical appearance. There are many players that have had to deal with those tests, especially after big-play performances.

It’s more of a sign of respect toward his work in the gym as he has built a physique that draws questions. Now that he’s gone through two drug tests this year, it’s something that he will have to deal with anytime he performs well or were to go sleeveless again.

Myles Garrett has a strong case for Defensive Player of the Year

Garrett is playing at an elite level, pushing his way into the early Defensive Player of the Year conversation. He’s become a dominating force as a pass rusher. Garrett is the definition of a game-changer behind a combination of speed and strength.

Through his first 57 career regular-season games, he has tallied 50.5 sacks, notching double-digit sack totals in each of his last three years. He’s well on pace to surpass his career-high 13.5 sacks that he recorded in 2018.

Also Read

Garrett has more than proven that he’s worth the massive five-year $125 million extension that keeps him under contract through the 2026 season. He will begin the contract next year, which will pay him more than $27 million in each of the last four years of the deal.

As he moves through the current season, he will have all eyes on him as he pushes for a strong Defensive Player of the Year award bid while helping the Browns contend for a Super Bowl title.

Edited by Piyush Bisht