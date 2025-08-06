  • home icon
  • NFL
  • Myles Garrett makes feelings known on Shedeur Sanders landing starter job over Dillon Gabriel in Browns’ preseason opener against Panthers

Myles Garrett makes feelings known on Shedeur Sanders landing starter job over Dillon Gabriel in Browns’ preseason opener against Panthers

By Oindrila Chowdhury
Published Aug 06, 2025 21:36 GMT
Myles Garrett makes feelings known on Shedeur Sanders landing starter job over Dillon Gabriel in Browns&rsquo; preseason opener against Panthers
Myles Garrett makes feelings known on Shedeur Sanders landing starter job over Dillon Gabriel in Browns’ preseason opener against Panthers - IMAGN

Cleveland Browns head coach Kevin Stefanski announced on Wednesday that rookie quarterback Shedeur Sanders will start the team’s preseason opener against the Carolina Panthers, edging out fellow rookie Dillon Gabriel. Soon after, Browns star Myles Garrett talked about Sanders being named the starter for the team’s preseason opener.

Ad
“He’s funny, he’s optimistic, light-hearted — but he works hard. He takes it seriously, his craft, and he’s watching what the others are doing and doing it his own way, in which only he can," Garrett told reporters.
"So, looking forward to seeing him in these preseason games and how he manages the offense. I think he looks good, but all the guys look good right now."
Ad
also-read-trending Trending

Garrett added that Sanders has been picking his brain during camp.

Looking to predict NFL playoff Scenarios? Try our NFL Playoff Predictor for real-time simulations and stay ahead of the game!

“He’s definitely come to me a couple times to see what I’m thinking when I’m going through my rush or what the defense’s mentality is.”
Ad

Additionally, Garrett praised the collaborative energy in the QB room, saying Sanders and Gabriel “help each other and work together” rather than compete destructively.

Shedeur Sanders got the nod because he has made the best throws of camp. Gabriel, a third-round pick, has struggled with inconsistency and accuracy in recent practices.

However, Gabriel remains in the mix, especially with Kenny Pickett nursing a hamstring injury and Deshaun Watson recovering from a torn Achilles.

Ad

Veteran Joe Flacco is expected to start Week 1, but Sanders could climb the depth chart with a strong preseason showing.

Joe Flacco reacts to Shedeur Sanders landing starter role

Joe Flacco didn’t suit up for the Browns’ preseason opener, but showed respect and support for Shedeur Sanders, who was named the starter for the game against the Panthers.

“That’s why we play the game, right?," he said. "You know, we play to play. That’s what gets us all going. … The end goal is to be the guy on the field playing football games. That’s why we all do it. That’s as simple as it gets.
Ad

He also emphasized his desire for reps.

“I do need reps. And not only do I need reps, I want reps. I like reps. I want to get better. And also, I want to be able to show guys, hey, I can still do it”

Shedeur, the former Colorado Buffaloes quarterback and son of Hall of Famer Deion Sanders, was selected by the Cleveland Browns in the fifth round (144th pick).

Ad

Sanders was widely projected to be a Day 1 or early Day 2 pick, with some analysts ranking him as high as the second-best QB in the class.

His fall to the fifth round shocked many, especially considering his college résumé.

About the author
Oindrila Chowdhury

Oindrila Chowdhury

Twitter icon

Oindrila Chowdhury is an NFL Journalist at Sportskeeda. She has a B.Sc. degree in Geography, Political Science, and Economics, and has pursued Postgraduate Certification in Capital Markets from St. Xavier's College, Kolkata.

Oindrila has over five years of experience in the field.

She was drawn to the Kansas City Chiefs in 2023 when Taylor Swift started dating star TE Travis Kelce - an interesting narrative for a self-proclaimed Swiftie like Oindrila.

Fresh off winning another Super Bowl in early 2024, she wondered how a team could go from not winning a Super Bowl in decades to clinching three titles in just four years. As a writer, Oindrila was drawn to their story and started following the team more closely.

When not glued to covering US Sports news, you can find Oindrila keeping up with pop culture, investing strategies, and the everything about fashion.

Know More

Cleveland Browns Nation! Check out the latest Cleveland Browns Schedule and dive into the Browns Depth Chart for NFL Season 2024-25.

Quick Links

Edited by Ribin Peter
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
down arrow icon
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications