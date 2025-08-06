Myles Garrett makes feelings known on Shedeur Sanders landing starter job over Dillon Gabriel in Browns’ preseason opener against Panthers

Cleveland Browns head coach Kevin Stefanski announced on Wednesday that rookie quarterback Shedeur Sanders will start the team’s preseason opener against the Carolina Panthers, edging out fellow rookie Dillon Gabriel. Soon after, Browns star Myles Garrett talked about Sanders being named the starter for the team’s preseason opener.“He’s funny, he’s optimistic, light-hearted — but he works hard. He takes it seriously, his craft, and he’s watching what the others are doing and doing it his own way, in which only he can,&quot; Garrett told reporters.&quot;So, looking forward to seeing him in these preseason games and how he manages the offense. I think he looks good, but all the guys look good right now.&quot;Garrett added that Sanders has been picking his brain during camp.“He’s definitely come to me a couple times to see what I’m thinking when I’m going through my rush or what the defense’s mentality is.”Additionally, Garrett praised the collaborative energy in the QB room, saying Sanders and Gabriel “help each other and work together” rather than compete destructively.Shedeur Sanders got the nod because he has made the best throws of camp. Gabriel, a third-round pick, has struggled with inconsistency and accuracy in recent practices.However, Gabriel remains in the mix, especially with Kenny Pickett nursing a hamstring injury and Deshaun Watson recovering from a torn Achilles.Veteran Joe Flacco is expected to start Week 1, but Sanders could climb the depth chart with a strong preseason showing.Joe Flacco reacts to Shedeur Sanders landing starter roleJoe Flacco didn’t suit up for the Browns’ preseason opener, but showed respect and support for Shedeur Sanders, who was named the starter for the game against the Panthers.“That’s why we play the game, right?,&quot; he said. &quot;You know, we play to play. That’s what gets us all going. … The end goal is to be the guy on the field playing football games. That’s why we all do it. That’s as simple as it gets.He also emphasized his desire for reps.“I do need reps. And not only do I need reps, I want reps. I like reps. I want to get better. And also, I want to be able to show guys, hey, I can still do it”Shedeur, the former Colorado Buffaloes quarterback and son of Hall of Famer Deion Sanders, was selected by the Cleveland Browns in the fifth round (144th pick).Sanders was widely projected to be a Day 1 or early Day 2 pick, with some analysts ranking him as high as the second-best QB in the class.His fall to the fifth round shocked many, especially considering his college résumé.