Myles Garrett proclaims his pick between Lamar Jackson and Joe Burrow as MVP race heats up

The 2023 NFL season is entering Week 10 and some players are already making their case for the MVP.

On Tuesday, Cleveland Browns' Myles Garrett was a guest on the "Up and Adams" show. Kay Adams asked which of AFC North rivals, Lamar Jackson or Joe Burrow could get the NFL MVP award at this point. Garrett went with the Cincinnati Bengals quarterback.

“I’m taking down Lamar but I’m taking Joe. As far as who's got the nod over the other right now."

Myles Garrett praised both quarterbacks for their efforts so far this season. He added that Lamar Jackson can use both his arm and legs to get the ball down the field, which makes him a threat. He ultimately chose Burrow to have the advantage with his big arm and the offensive weapons.

2023 NFL MVP odds: Does QB Joe Burrow have the edge?

Joe Burrow and the Cincinnati Bengals had a rough start in the 2023 NFL season. Burrow's calf injury during training camp hindered his performance on the field. In the last few weeks, now healthy, Burrow has led his Bengals back to a winning record. He has also climbed up the board in terms of NFL MVP odds.

Two weeks ago, it seemed nearly impossible that Burrow would have a chance at the award with a +5000. Last week, the odds became a bit better with +2000 now. After Sunday night's victory over the Buffalo Bills, MGM has Burrow at +900.

Reigning NFL MVP Kansas City Chiefs QB Patrick Mahomes still has the best odds of winning the award at +225. Philadelphia Eagles quarterback Jalen Hurts is behind Mahomes at +350. Baltimore Ravens QB Lamar Jackson finds himself tied with Burrow. Jackson and Burrow still have another meeting in just two weeks, which will be a highly anticipated AFC North matchup.

San Francisco 49ers running back Christian McCaffrey is the first non-quarterback on the list. The odds of McCaffrey winning the award is +1200, which is clearly hindered by the team's losing streak of late.

