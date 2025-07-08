Myles Garrett taps into Superman hype as DC’s new movie gears up for July 11 release

Myles Garrett has been awaiting the resumption of the Cleveland Browns' training camp since offseason activities ended last month.
On Tuesday, the star edge rusher "promoted" the July 11 release of the DC film Superman with an image of David Corenswet's costume and a statue of Krypto the Superdog in his Instagram story.
Last month, Cleveland.com's Mary Kay Cabot said that Garrett and other Browns veterans had made their preference for the team's starting quarterback - returnee Joe Flacco:
“Flacco might not get many as many snaps in practice as the others because he doesn’t need them, but the Browns know what he can do.”
Zac Jackson identified Garrett as one of the Browns' most important players heading into the 2025 season. The former Defensive Player of the Year sounded optimistic about his chances of dominating again:
“I look forward to having my best season for sure, and I think it’s trending that way. I think everything’s pointed in that direction... (Since) the day I set foot here at this facility, with this organization, I’ve had an opportunity to have a platform and to set a standard. And I’ve got to continue to be the leader for this team and set that standard.”
Aaron Donald gives Myles Garrett advice on how to put Aaron Rodgers "in the graveyard"
Last month, the Pittsburgh Steelers realized the worst-kept secret in football: they signed Aaron Rodgers to be their starting quarterback. Once the news broke, Myles Garrett made this declaration:
“I think it’s a good opportunity to put him in the graveyard.”
Reacting to that, former St. Louis/Los Angeles Rams star defensive tackle Aaron Donald, who sacked the multiple-time MVP twice in a 2018 game, gave this advice when speaking to Sports Illustrated:
“Don’t let him get the ball out too fast, ’cause you know, he’s an older guy, but he can move, a little shifty. When you get to him, get to him and just get him down to the ground before he gets the ball out.”
The Steelers and Browns will meet on October 12 (Week 6) and December 28 (Week 17). Both games will air on CBS.
