Myles Garrett trade: NFL insider namedrops two NFC East teams more likely than Browns to land former DPOY

Cleveland Browns star Myles Garrett sparked debate through the NFL with his trade request in early February 2025. The 2023 Defensive Player of the Year wants out after seven seasons in Cleveland.

According to a report by Hannah Vanbiber of The Athletic on Thursday, two NFC East teams, the Washington Commanders, and the Philadelphia Eagles have emerged as frontrunners for Garrett.

The Commanders (+300) have emerged as betting favorites to land Garrett, according to DraftKings' latest odds released Thursday. The Eagles (+450) and Buffalo Bills (+550) follow closely, while Cleveland (+500) hopes to retain their defensive cornerstone.

NFL: Super Bowl LIX-NFL Honors Red Carpet - Source: Imagn

Myles Garrett has six Pro Bowls and four first-team All-Pro picks since being drafted first overall in 2017. He had double-digit sacks annually, except for his rookie season. But the Cleveland journey - only two winning seasons and one playoff win since he arrived - has driven him to look elsewhere.

Beat writer Zac Jackson outlines Washington's potential package as per The Athletic.

"The Commanders could trade a 2025 first-round pick (No. 29), 2026 first-round pick, OT Brandon Coleman and DT Daron Payne," Jackson wrote.

Jackson adds that taking on cornerback Greg Newsome II's $13 million guaranteed option might sweeten the deal.

The Browns' dilemma: Trade Myles Garrett now or risk losing everything

Syndication: Akron Beacon Journal - Source: Imagn

James Mastrucci of Dawg Pound Daily warns of a nuclear option on Thursday.

"There is still one last card for Garrett to play - threaten retirement. When presented with 'trade me and get something or get nothing,' wouldn't it be in Cleveland's best interests to trade Garrett?" he wrote.

This strategy isn't new. Carson Palmer forced Cincinnati's hand using similar leverage. While retirement seems huge for a player of Myles Garrett's caliber, the Browns can't dismiss the possibility.

Philadelphia's appeal is deep. Eagles reporter Jess Bryant said via The Athletic:

"The Eagles have their cornerbacks of the future on rookie contracts and a young defensive line with inexpensive contracts. Howie Roseman is known for this type of deal, and Garrett would love to join a Super Bowl-ready team."

Other contenders remain in play.

FanDuel reports heavy action on the Bills (+380), who "have long been proponents of getting pressure with only their front four," according to Joe Buscaglia. The Lions (+470) could make a change to their draft-focused philosophy for a "Hall of Fame talent still in his prime," notes Colton Pouncy per The Athletic.

