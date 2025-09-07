"N*gga just look annoying": Antonio Brown takes aim at Travis Hunter 5 days after calling Jaguars star's wife Leanna Lenee 'ugly'

Travis Hunter showed up with a bold new look just before his NFL debut with the Jacksonville Jaguars. He traded his signature braids for a clean buzzcut. Seeing Hunter's bold choice, former Steelers wide receiver Antonio Brown took shots at Jaguars cornerback/wide receiver.&quot;Nigga just look annoying,&quot; AB tweeted.The mockery comes five days after Brown called Hunter and his wife, Leanna Lenee, &quot;ugly.&quot; This wasn't the only time AB took shots at the Jaguars' rookie. On December 24, ex-Steelers star tweeted:&quot;Winning the Heisman and losing your bitch to the streets all in one week. Travis Hunter. Welcome to CTESPN.&quot;After Hunter won the Heisman Trophy, leaked videos and DMs from his then-fiancée, Leanna, began circulating online.Most of the footage was from before 2022. Thus, rumors were doing the rounds that she was not exclusive with Hunter yet.The Jaguars' rookie dated Leanna for five years and stood by Leanna through it all. He defended her on Twitch after she faced intense online hate during his Heisman Trophy run in late 2024.Despite the drama, the couple got married in May 2025 and welcomed a baby boy in August. View this post on Instagram Instagram PostTravis Hunter opens up on new haircutAs Travis Hunter walked into EverBank Stadium for the Week 1 game against the Carolina Panthers, he hyped up the new look.“Dang, bruh, a new chopped cheese,” he joked.The Jacksonville Jaguars started their 2025 season with a big lead. At halftime, the Jaguars were leading 20-3. They scored 17 points in the second quarter alone. Quarterback Trevor Lawrence threw a touchdown to Hunter Long, rookie Brian Thomas ran in another, and kicker Cam Little added two field goals to stretch the lead.The game suffered a long delay because of lightning. With about 8 minutes left in the second quarter, fans left open areas and players went back to the locker room. The game started again around 3:10 p.m. ET once the weather cleared.Hunter made his NFL debut and played both wide receiver and cornerback. Before the weather delay, he caught four passes.