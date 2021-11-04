N’Keal Harry gives his response to not being let go by Patriots on NFL trade deadline day

Throughout the offseason and into training camp, New England Patriots wide receiver N'Keal Harry topped the list of possible trade candidates. Harry had apparently voiced to the Patriots this offseason that he would like to be traded out of New England.

Harry was drafted by the New England Patriots with the last pick of the first round of the 2019 NFL Draft out of Arizona State.

Harry was expected to be the next great New England Patriots wide receiver, but it just hasn't gone that way for him. In three NFL seasons, he has played with three different quarterbacks: Tom Brady, Cam Newton and now rookie Mac Jones.

Harry hasn't been able to develop any type of chemistry with any of the quarterbacks in his first three seasons.

N'Keal Harry wasn't worried about trade rumors

With the NFL trade deadline expiring this past Tuesday afternoon, N'Keal Harry is still a member of the New England Patriots. While speaking to the media on Wednesday afternoon, Harry said he wasn't worried about the New England Patriots trading him, even though he had expressed his desire to be traded months earlier.

“I wasn’t worried about anything trade-wise.”-N'Keal Harry

Harry also said that he will do whatever he can to help the New England Patriots win.

“Yeah, I’m a Patriot, I said it earlier, I want to do anything I can to help this team win. That’s my focus.”

N'Keal Harry has played in five games this season, starting just one game, but according to his teammates, has shown great improvement. In Week 8 of a road game against the Los Angeles Chargers, N'Keal Harry saw an uptick in offensive reps after the Patriots benched Kendrick Bourne.

Harry had two catches for 30 total yards.

B/R Gridiron @brgridiron Patriots just went to LA and beat the Chargers 🤯



New England moves up to 4-4 on the year Patriots just went to LA and beat the Chargers 🤯New England moves up to 4-4 on the year https://t.co/5ZX74t26gQ

N'Keal Harry has yet to record a touchdown this season since coming off the Injured Reserve List in early October.

With a road win over the Los Angeles Chargers, the New England Patriots now move to 4-4, which seems unusual for a Bill Belichick-coached team.

With N'Keal Harry now ready to put everything behind him in regards to trade rumors and focus on just what's happening on the field, the New England Patriots' season may be looking up.

The New England Patriots will now turn their sights to another road game, this time being the Carolina Panthers this Sunday.

Edited by LeRon Haire