NFL Rumors: 3 Potential landing spots for N'Keal Harry ahead of trade deadline

Before the 2021 season, New England Patriots wide receiver N’Keal Harry aired his desire to be traded through his agent.

Harry has since taken a more internal approach to the situation by letting it play out on this own this year. The Patriots haven’t moved toward any serious trade chatter this year but suffered a setback as he was placed on the injured reserve before Week 1 action.

N'Keal Harry could be an attractive trade piece before the deadline

The Arizona State product was activated off the injured reserve a few days ago and is available to contribute to the offense. However, there remains uncertainty around his long-term future in New England. Since being selected in the first round of the 2019 NFL Draft, he hasn’t lived up to the expectations.

He’s struggled to be a factor in the passing game due to his lack of separation from defenders. Throughout his first two years, he recorded 45 receptions for 414 receiving yards and four touchdowns. He had an opportunity to break through as one of the primary options in the passing game last year but notched only 33 catches for 309 receiving yards and two touchdowns in 14 games played with nine starts.

As the trade deadline nears, here are three teams where the Patriots could move him to give him a fresh start:

#1 - Las Vegas Raiders

The Raiders are off to a strong start to the 2021 season, largely behind the strong play from quarterback Derek Carr. Las Vegas possesses a young receiving core that could use another talent to spread the ball around.

Harry’s 6-foot-4 frame could be best utilized in the red zone to provide another legitimate target besides star tight end Darren Waller. Las Vegas wants to make the most of the hot start this year and adding another weapon to the passing game is certainly a step in the right direction.

#2 - Green Bay Packers

The Packers have been notoriously quiet at the trade deadline, but there is so much uncertainty around Aaron Rodgers’ long-term future. What better way to give Rodgers the indication that they want to provide more talent around him.

The opportunity to catch passes from one of the game’s best quarterbacks could give Harry the chance to finally breakout. He can also work with Davante Adams, who is arguably the best route runner in the league. Harry can only gain from the situation while potentially playing for a team with legitimate Super Bowl aspirations.

#3 - Chicago Bears

The Bears are officially moving forward with rookie Justin Fields as the starter this season. What better way to give him more comfort by providing another passing game option. Fields can stretch the field with his arm, which may work well with Harry’s skill set.

Meanwhile, it adds another passing game option alongside Pro Bowler Allen Robinson and Darnell Mooney. The asking price won’t be steep for Harry, making it a more appealing potential pairing that may be what the ASU product needs to finally live up to this potential.

