NFL Trade Rumors: New England Patriots will have to field N'Keal Harry to find potential suitors

N'Keal Harry was supposed to be a vertical, downfield threat at wide receiver. That's what the New England Patriots had in mind back in 2019 when they drafted him 32nd overall. He was taken ahead of Diontae Johnson, DK Metcalf and Terry McLaurin.

At the time, analysts compared N'Keal Harry to Anquan Boldin. But in Harry's first two seasons, those comparisons have been wide off the mark. Injuries and an inability to earn snaps when healthy have halted his career before it even began. Harry requested a trade from the Patriots before training camp in July. However, his value is so low, the Patriots will need potential suitors to see him in action to avoid getting a paltry return in a trade.

Patriots will need to play N'Keal Harry to boost trade value

The Patriots have attempted to talk to Harry about his trade request. They're stuck between a rock and a hard place when it comes to the WR's situation. Harry hasn't produced in two seasons. He has 414 yards and four touchdowns in 21 career games. Bill Belichick spoke to Harry about his trade request in August and said they have a good relationship.

Mike Reiss @MikeReiss Bill Belichick:



🏈 N'Keal Harry trade request: "N'Keal and I talked about it. We had a good conversation. We have a good relationship. Not going to get into all that."



🏈 Stephon Gilmore rehab: "Keep taking it day-by-day."



Although N'Keal Harry hasn't produced, Belichick may want to give him one more chance. His trade value is low due to his low production and injury history.

Injuries are the primary reason why Harry hasn't been given a shot to prove himself. In his rookie season, he missed nine games with an ankle sprain. Last season, he missed two games with a head injury.

This year, it appeared he was turning a corner in training camp. Reporters mentioned he was getting open on more routes and looked capable of holding his own. However, Harry suffered a shoulder injury in training camp, which put him on IR to start 2021.

When will Harry return to the Patriots?

N'Keal Harry was placed on short-term IR. He could return as early as Week 4 against the Houston Texans. Harry appeared ready for his return based on a Twitter post on Wednesday.

N'Keal Harry will join a wide receiver group that could use a vertical threat. Mac Jones threw a conservative game in Week 1. He only threw for 7.2 yards per attempt. If Harry can be the threat he was supposed to be out of college, Jones will have a field day. Plus, if he's improved his route running, that could open up the offense even more.

The Patriots will have a tough decision to make on Harry should he light up the field. He has two years left on his contract after 2021 if you include his fifth-year option.

This is a make-or-break season for Harry. He has to show he can produce at the professional level, as well as display the ability to stay healthy when he returns to the lineup. The NFL can be a cuthroat league, especially when you're in New England.

