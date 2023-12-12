Comedian Nate Bargatze is having a fantastic 2023. Amazon Prime Video released his comedy special, filmed at Phoenix's Celebrity Theater, last January. In April, his performance at Nashville's Bridgestone Arena pulled in 19,365 attendees. He also hosted Saturday Night Live last October.

However, a cringe-worthy appearance on Monday Night Football's alternate broadcast may have derailed his excellent year. If Mark Wahlberg was criticized earlier this season for his unenthusiastic ManningCast appearance, Bargatze's stint bombed due to failed magic tricks.

Flopped magic tricks during Nate Bargatze's segment failed to impress ManningCast viewers

Ironically, Nate Bargatze released an album entitled Full Time Magic during his May 2015 special at Comedy Central. Eight years later, his magic tricks and those of his father, Stephen Bargatze, didn't merit applause from Monday Night Football viewers.

A football fan who witnessed the failed magic tricks commented:

“Idk who magic man is on the manning cast but he’s truly horrible”

Another MNF viewer posted:

“That’s for sure! Magic bit on #ManningCast is an all-time flop”

The reaction on Eli and Peyton Manning's faces in the screenshot above says it all. Meanwhile, here are other reactions to Nate Bargatze's flop.

Week 15 is a massive ManningCast coverage because they have two simultaneous games on the schedule. One game features the Miami Dolphins hosting the Tennessee Titans, while the other has the New York Giants at MetLife Stadium versus the Green Bay Packers.

But as this tweet narrated, the switching of cards done by Nate Bargatze's dad was visible. Worst yet, the card trick was taken off-screen. The trick was over when the cameras came back to the Bargatzes.

Three weeks ago, Mark Wahlberg appeared in the alternate broadcast of the game between the Kansas City Chiefs and the Philadelphia Eagles. Unfortunately, it was an underwhelming stint, as he lacked energy while watching the match and communicating with the Mannings.

It also didn't help that Eli Manning led the Giants to two Super Bowl titles against the New England Patriots, Wahlberg's favorite NFL team. Bargatze's stint rivals Wahlberg's appearance for worst guest this season, and possibly for the entire ManningCast history.

Nate Bargatze's comedy career

For now, the last laugh is on Bargatze and his dad's failed magic trick. However, he has had a successful comedy career and may find some punchlines from this experience. He started his journey doing stand-up in Chicago before transferring to New York's Boston Comedy Club.

Nate Bargatze has also appeared on The Tonight Show with Jimmy Fallon and Conan. He has also performed for United States troops stationed in Kuwait and Iraq. His 2014 comedy album Yelled at By a Clown made it to the Billboard Top Ten Comedy Charts.

Thanks to The Greatest Average American comedy special, he was also nominated for the 2022 Grammy Award for Best Comedy Album.