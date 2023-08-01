Sean Payton has made headlines for all the wrong reasons after calling out former Denver Broncos head coach Nathaniel Hackett. The now-New York Jets offensive coordinator was Payton's predecessor. He was fired after a horrendous start and has reunited with Aaron Rodgers in New York.

Payton's comments came off wrong to a lot of people, including Rodgers. The four-time MVP called out Payton and said that he needed to apologize. Now, Hackett has responded as well.

In a presser today, Hackett began by bringing up Payton. It's safe to say he was disappointed in the comments:

"It's one of those things that there's a code, there's a way things are done and, you know, this past week, it's, it's, it's frustrating, and it sucks, but we're all susceptible to it. There are things that you do mistakes you make, and it cost you time on the field, cost you your job, all those things, and I own all that stuff."

Payton's comments don't seem to bother Hackett as much, partly because he's owned up to his mistakes and accepted the reality.

Sean Payton commenting on Nathaniel Hackett

Nathaniel Hackett was annoyed by the talking, but he wasn't totally surprised. He continued:

"I mean, it's that fact, I got no excuse and it's unfortunate that that had to happen that the comments that were made, but hey, they did. I'll tell you, I am probably more surprised that they happen now, I was definitely expecting them in week five. So I'm almost thankful that we got that, you know, out of the way we all understand what certain people feel and think."

Hackett was clearly frustrated with Payton's comments, which ranged from disparaging his job as a Broncos' coach and to calling out his new team for how they're acting in the offseason.

Sean Payton called out Nathaniel Hackett

Nevertheless, he took the high road and din't turn the vitriol back to Payton. The two teams will face off in Week 5 and it's becoming must-see television. Hackett thought the talk would happen then, but it's coming much earlier.