Aaron Rodgers recently took a $35 million pay cut from his contract to help the New York Jets construct a better roster around him. Ever since his move to the Jets, the four-time NFL MVP has been locked in and is willing to do anything for the franchise.

After Sean Payton had some harsh words to say about Nathaniel Hackett for his tenure with the Denver Broncos, Rodgers has now come in defense of his offensive coordinator.

As per NFL inside Mike Garafolo, Rodgers during a segment with Peter Schrager clapped back at Payton and said this:

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

“Keep my coach’s name out of his mouth”

Mike Garafolo @MikeGarafolo Aaron Rodgers just went in on Sean Payton in a sitdown with @PSchrags on NFL+. It ended with Rodgers saying Payton needs to “keep my coach’s name out of his mouth.”

Aaron Rodgers has the utmost respect for Nathaniel Hackett, who has helped him a lot in his career. The duo is back together in New York, and hopefully together they will shut all their critics.

As for Sean Payton, the Denver Broncos head coach apologized for his mistake and stated that he went too far. The Jets will face the Broncos in Week 5, and everyone is looking forward to it.