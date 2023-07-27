Sean Payton labelled 'immature petty little child' by ex-Steelers star over Nathaniel Hackett, Jets remarks 

Sean Payton, head coach of the Denver Broncos, recently had some harsh words for Nathaniel Hackett and the New York Jets. Payton noted how the Jets have all the limelight this season, just like the Broncos did last season, and how they may suffer the same fate.

Former Pittsburgh Steelers safety and current ESPN analyst Ryan Clark, on the other hand, was not pleased with what Payton said. He called him out and said the Jets did an excellent job this offseason, which is why the Broncos' head coach should only care about his team. Here's what Clark said on NFL Live:

"Let's be honest with him speaking about what happened in the offseason, to the Denver Broncos. That was the Denver Broncos doing that was their quarterback and his social media team, the executives and the coaches of the Denver Broncos allowing certain things to go on, and all of these things that we aren't seeing out of the New York Jets."

"The New York Jets are attempting to win the offseason it is Aaron Rodgers is taking $35 million less. So, when you're Sean Peyton, what I need you to do is worry about your locker room, because Tim is saying he is sending a message, what's the message? I’m an immature little child, Is that the message we're trying to send?"

"If you're Robert Saleh, you know why I'm not tripping on Sean Payton either. I watched Robert Saleh play golf, I saw the polo shirt he had on I also saw his arms. That is not a level of smoke that Sean Payton wants so let's focus on his locker room, his coach and figure those things out and allow Robert Saleh to coach his team."

The Denver Broncos certainly went overboard with some of the things last season, which is why everyone joined in to troll them when they failed to perform. In contrast given how Aaron Rodgers has handled the situation since arriving in New York, the Jets are in a much better situation than the Broncos for this season.

"What's the message? I'm an immature petty little child?"

Former NFL safety and ESPN analyst Ryan Clark wasn't a fan of Sean Payton's statements earlier today, calling him immature

Sean Payton is under pressure to deliver big for the Broncos

Sean Payton: Denver Broncos Introduce Sean Payton as Head Coach

Now that Sean Payton has already made some bold statements regarding how messed up the Broncos were with Nathaniel Hackett last season, he is under immense pressure.

Nobody knows how Russell Wilson will play in the upcoming season, but if Payton fails to get Wilson performing at an elite level, the media as well as the fans of other teams will be quick to jump on him.

As for the Jets, they will face the Broncos in Week 5, and all eyes will be on both teams, to see who comes out on top.

