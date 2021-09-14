LeBron James was hyped up for NFL Week 1, his Twitter timeline explains why

Everyone loves this time of year when football is back. Even LeBron James. There is something about it, the air smells better, and every fan from each of the 32 teams is filled with hope and optimism heading into the year.

It is a wonderful time of year for fans, players and coaches. Adding to that, however, other sports stars also love it when football is back.

One such player is NBA superstar LeBron James. Having made no secret of his love of football, the 4x NBA Champion loved what he saw on the field on Sunday and tonight with the Denver Broncos' Von Miller and Baltimore Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson in particular catching the champ's eye.

Miller was back in action after missing the entire 2020 NFL season as he and his Denver Broncos battled it out against Daniel Jones and the New York Giants in Week 1.

If there were any questions regarding Miller's ability to one, get through the game and to be able to put pressure on the quarterback and disrupt, then those were well and truly answered on Sunday.

The linebacker had two sacks and another three tackles for loss in his return as he tormented the Giants offensive line. Miller was back with an almighty bang and James certainly took notice and heaped praise on Miller via his Twitter account.

Welcome back Von Miller! Back to doing what you do! QB sack — LeBron James (@KingJames) September 12, 2021

The veteran pass rusher then replied in kind to James as he frequently does.

It certainly feels like James has a rather soft spot for the Denver Broncos as this is not the first time he has tweeted about one of their games.

Last year, when the Broncos locked horns with the New York Jets, wideout Jerry Jeudy produced a sensational touchdown catch of 48 yards and the “King” tweeted "JEUDY!!!!! Moss'd as the touchdown gave the Broncos a 10-7 lead.

The Moss'd reference is to former NFL wideout Randy Moss who would regularly jump up and over receivers to take the most sensational catches. Moss did this almost every week during his playing days and it is what he has best become known for post his football career.

James’ love for the Broncos doesn’t stop there. Hall of Famer Peyton Manning is also said to be a favorite of the NBA star. Manning is perhaps best known for his pre-snap antics and in particular his use of the word Omaha and James has frequently been seen at Lakers practice mimicking the NFL legend.

Other players who caught the NBA champs eye were Arizona Cardinals duo Chandler Jones and Kyler Murry.

Chandler posted a five sack game as the Cardinals obliterated the Titans while Murry threw for 298 yards and four touchdowns and James took to Twitter to express his delight at what the pair was doing.

Chandler Jones going for DPOY already!! My goodness!! 3 sacks in the 1st — LeBron James (@KingJames) September 12, 2021

Kyler Murray on 1 today!!! Sheesh man!! 4TDs so far. Still 10 mins in the 3rd — LeBron James (@KingJames) September 12, 2021

LeBron's attention then turned to the Kansas City Chiefs and the Cleveland Browns match up as Patrick Mahomes and Baker Mayfield went toe-to-toe in a superb opening game at Arrowhead.

Mahomes threw for 337 yards and three touchdowns in the 33-29 win while Mayfield threw for 321 yards and an interception.

James was full of praise for the Chiefs No.15 as Mahomes continues to do things on a football field that defy belief.

Man what!!! 🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣. Mahomes is SICK! MAGICIAN 🪄 — LeBron James (@KingJames) September 12, 2021

That brings us to tonight's game between the Baltimore Ravens and the Las Vegas Raiders and in particular Lamar Jackson.

Jackson has been in decent form against the Raiders with his running and throwing ability on show as well as his boots and James is certainly impressed from what the former NFL MVP is doing.

Lamar!!! WOW. Pocket presence/footwork on that play ELITE — LeBron James (@KingJames) September 14, 2021

