NBC Sunday Night Football Schedule: Dates, Matches and How to Watch Online

The National Broadcasting Company, better known as NBC, will return with its 16th season of Sunday Night Football.

SNF is the home of the NFL's biggest games each week. The network is expected to bring back the same crew as in 2020. Al Michaels and Cris Collinsworth will be in the commentary booth while Michele Tafoya will serve as the sideline reporter. Mike Tirico and Tony Dungy are expected to be the backup commentators.

Sunday Night Football games will be broadcast live on NBC Sports. Kickoff times are subject to change, especially in Week 17.

Sunday Night Football Schedule

Week 1

September 12, Chicago Bears at Los Angeles Rams, 8:20 p.m. EST

Week 2

September 19, Kansas City Chiefs at Baltimore Ravens, 8:20 p.m. EST

Week 3

September 26, Green Bay Packers at San Francisco 49ers, 8:20 p.m. EST

Week 4

October 3, Tampa Bay Buccaneers at New England Patriots, 8:20 p.m. EST

Week 5

October 10, Buffalo Bills at Kansas City Chiefs, 8:20 p.m. EST

Week 6

October 17, Seattle Seahawks at Pittsburgh Steelers, 8:20 p.m. EST

Week 7

October 24, Indianapolis Colts at San Francisco 49ers, 8:20 p.m. EST

Week 8

October 31, Dallas Cowboys at Minnesota Vikings, 8:20 p.m. EST

Week 9

November 7, Tennessee Titans at Los Angeles Rams, 8:20 p.m. EST

Week 10

November 14, Kansas City Chiefs at Las Vegas Raiders, 8:20 p.m. EST

Week 11

November 21, Pittsburgh Steelers at Los Angeles Chargers, 8:20 p.m. EST

Week 12

November 28, Cleveland Browns at Baltimore Ravens, 8:20 p.m. EST

Week 13

December 5, San Fransisco 49ers at Seattle Seahawks, 8:20 p.m. EST

Week 14

December 12, Chicago Bears at Green Bay Packers, 8:20 p.m. EST

Week 15

December 19, New Orleans Saints at Tampa Bay Buccaneers, 8:20 p.m. EST

Week 16

December 26, Washington Football Team at Dallas Cowboys, 8:20 p.m. EST

Week 17

January 2, Minnesota Vikings at Green Bay Packers, 8:20 p.m. EST

Week 18

Jan. 9, TBD

How to watch Sunday Night Football online?

Sunday Night Football games can be streamed live on the NBC Sports App and online streaming platform Peacock.