"Need to demolish MetLife Stadium": NFL fans react as Bryce Young limps off to locker room after ankle injury vs. Jets

Carolina Panthers quarterback Bryce Young exited Sunday’s matchup against the New York Jets after suffering an ankle injury in the third quarter. The second-year signal-caller walked slowly to the locker room during the Jets’ first possession of the fourth quarter.
The incident sparked reactions on X.
“We need to demolish MetLife Stadium,” one fan wrote.
“This game is one big meme,” another fan wrote.
“Questionable is better than out, we move,” a fan commented.
More reactions came in.
“nooooooo,” a fan said.
“These biatches hurt Bryce!” one fan tweeted.
“Yeah looks like dalton gonna have to hold it down now,” another fan said.
Young rolled his ankle when a defender stepped on him late in the third quarter. Although he briefly stayed in the game, Carolina ruled him out for the remainder of the matchup. Andy Dalton replaced him as the Panthers held a 13-3 lead midway through the fourth.
The Panthers entered Week 7 on a two-game winning streak.
Young’s final snap came when New York defensive lineman Jowon Briggs brought him down for a sack. He connected with Xavier Legette on a 3-yard touchdown pass late in the first half, capping a 52-yard drive that gave Carolina a 10-3 edge.
Bryce Young's defense dominates winless Jets
Carolina’s defense controlled the pace and pressured the Jets into mistakes. The Panthers tallied four sacks and forced multiple turnovers.
Rookie linebacker Nick Scourton recorded his first career sack, dropping Tyrod Taylor on a third-and-short in the third quarter. Safety Tre’von Moehrig and defensive lineman A’Shawn Robinson each got to Taylor before halftime.
Cornerback Jaycee Horn delivered the biggest play of the game. He intercepted Taylor’s deep pass to Allen Lazard in the end zone with 40 seconds left in the third quarter. The takeaway halted one of New York’s few promising drives.
The Jets entered the matchup as the league’s lone winless team at 0-6, returning home after a 13-11 defeat to Denver in London. Justin Fields was benched as the second quarter started to give the reins to Taylor.
