"Need to fire Jerry and Stephen, too": NFL fans take Dez Bryant's fiery Cowboys stance to another level 

NFL fans appear to be turning on the Dallas Cowboys after Monday's humiliating defeat to the Houston Texans. “America’s Team,” is having a rough year, and their past success is fading from the minds of fans while their critics appear to be louder than ever.

Former Cowboys receiver Dez Bryant has joined those who have voiced criticism for the team's performance this season. In a tweet Tuesday, Bryant gave his opinion regarding the Cowboys' 2024 campaign.

Bryant's opinion was taken to the next level by a fan, who dropped names of people he felt should be fired immediately.

He's referring to Cowboys owner Jerry Jones and his son, Vice President and CEO Stephen Jones, who have come under fire for the team's struggles.

Cowboys owner addresses team’s decline

The constant criticism of the Cowboys' performance this season seems to have gotten to owner Jerry Jones. Fans are seemingly pointing the finger at Jones, identifying him as the main factor behind the team’s decline.

He became an even bigger target after two large metal sheets fell off the roof of the AT&T Stadium before Monday's game. The event seemed to symbolize the collapse of the Cowboys while highlighting Jones as the cause of the problem.

With the Cowboys becoming the first NFL team to lose by 20 points in six straight home games, Jones likely felt compelled to offer an explanation.

While addressing reporters, Jones stated:

"We won one game my first year. One. And so, have we had rough seasons? Yes. Yeah, I've been around. Certainly, we have. And we've had other tough years. And this one, we didn't anticipate the record. And the way we're playing right now, we wouldn't have anticipated that. But, not, this isn't – y'all have heard me tell these old stories until you're sick – but not, you stay in this league long enough, you'll have times like this."

