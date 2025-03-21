“Need to trade him ASAP” - 49ers insider drops his verdict on Brock Purdy after latest update on QB’s contract value

San Francisco 49ers reporter Grant Cohn had a strong reaction to Brock Purdy's reported contract desire. The former Mr. Irrelevant has become one of the best quarterbacks in the league while taking the 49ers to two NFC Championship games and a Super Bowl appearance.

During Thursday's edition of NFL Network's "The Insiders," Mike Garafolo broke down what number Purdy might be looking for in his new deal with the NFC West franchise.

"Purdy is gonna look at this and say, 'I need to be paid as one of the top quarterbacks in the league.' The average per year is usually anywhere from 21-ish to 25 percent of the salary cap. If it's on the low end of that, he's gonna clear guys like Trevor Lawrence. If he really wanted to push it to Joe Burrow, that's like $68 million per year.

"I don't get the sense that Brock Purdy wants to go there, 'cause that's gonna hurt the team's ability to do other things, but he wants his respect and he wants money that's in line with those quarterbacks," Garafolo said.

Cohn didn't appreciate the report and said the Niners should get rid of Purdy if he was that interested in getting a massive deal.

"If this is how Brock Purdy really feels, he cares more about money than winning and the 49ers need to trade him ASAP," he posted on X on Friday.

Purdy is set to make $5,346,000 in 2025 after becoming a Pro Bowler in 2023. Just like the 49ers, he didn't have the best season, posting 3,864 passing yards, 20 passing touchdowns and 12 interceptions. He also rushed the ball 66 times for 323 rushing yards and five touchdowns.

NFL analyst says Brock Purdy's job is safe after Mac Jones' signing

Mac Jones left the Jacksonville Jaguars and joined the San Francisco 49ers on a two-year, $7 million contract. During Friday's episode of Pro Football Talk, analyst Mike Holley said that Jones could replace Purdy for only a couple of games.

"He’s not gonna beat out Brock Purdy," Holley said (4:35). "If he does beat out Brock Purdy, it’s gonna be for a game or two and then Purdy will go right back in there and take the job back. … I don’t think he’s capable of maintaining it at a starter level. He’s a cameo guy, but I don’t think he’s a starter anymore."

The 49ers went through a lot of changes this offseason and 2025 will be a question mark for Kyle Shannahan's team.

