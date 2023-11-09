Even though the Pittsburgh Steelers have a positive record, there's plenty of blame to go around for the team's disappointing performance. Of all aspects, the one that fans hate the most currently is the offense, which looks stale and uninspiring under the leadership of offensive coordinator Matt Canada.

In his third year leading the offense, Canada looks like a guy short of creativity and ideas, and as a result, this is a team that just can't score. And the calls for his dismissal are becoming louder and louder; on Wednesday, it was former NFL cornerback Richard Sherman who asked the Steelers to fire Canada:

It's ridiculous, Matt Canada, the offensive coordinator for the Pittsburgh Steelers needs to be fired immediately. Go get rid of him. He's bad and he's a detriment to this offense and to Kenny Pickett. The game they won over Baltimore Ravens, Keyshawn's pick to win to go to the Super Bowl, Skip's pick to win it. They won that game because Kenny Pickett went out of Matt Canada's play and said 'Hey, George, you know what we practiced, nine-ball game' on a very good corner, Marlon Humphrey. So I just don't get what they're doing with him. And I'm not putting this on Tomlin - I'm putting this on Canada.

Why do the Steelers still employ Matt Canada?

It's Matt Canada's third season as the Steelers' offensive coordinator and it's difficult to see any improvement in the offense. There's a clear regression in the group, even with a complete remake orchestrated by Canada.

At 5-3, they're alive despite their offense. Canada made the group regress, not even inside the league's top 15 in any relevant statistics.

It's hard to remember a coordinator who lasted so long in his position despite commanding a weak, unproductive unit. Sure, Pittsburgh's offense isn't the most incredible in history in terms of talent, but it's clear who's at fault for the unit not being nearly good enough to play at a good enough level to be competitive in the playoffs.

Kenny Pickett's lack of development is also interesting to observe.

There's no way that the team could maintain Matt Canada as the offensive coordinator in 2024.