Last season when the Kansas City Chiefs faced Las Vegas Raiders on 10th October, Patrick Mahomes was involved in a heated exchange with Maxx Crosby.

The Raiders jumped out to an early 17-0 lead while Crosby was able to irritate Mahomes. As a result, the Chiefs quarterback lost his cool and lashed out at the Raiders star, yelling at him as their helmets collided.

Mahomes talked about that incident on Netflix's new series called "Quarterback" and here's what he said:

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

"I was already frustrated we weren't playing good enough well that I expected and it kind of just snapped."

While clashing with Maxx Crosby Mahomes was continuously saying these words:

“You woke up the wrong motherfu**er”

After it, the Kansas City Chiefs head coach Andy Reid stepped in to cool down Mahomes.

"Whenever coach Reid has to grab you and pull you aside, and say that you're going a little too far because he's usually like let your personality show. Reid said, "Hey, man, we got to calm down just a little bit."

The Kansas City Chiefs ended up winning the game 30-29 and Mahomes dominated the encounter. He finished the game with four passing touchdowns and the incident with Maxx Crosby certainly ignited the fire in him.

Ari Meirov @MySportsUpdate



This is the stuff we don’t get to see during NFL games. Sooo good.



(h/t



Patrick Mahomes talking trash to Maxx Crosby after coming back from down 17-0 is absolutely awesome.This is the stuff we don’t get to see during NFL games. Sooo good.(h/t @ChasingSnyder , via ‘Quarterback’ on Netflix) Patrick Mahomes talking trash to Maxx Crosby after coming back from down 17-0 is absolutely awesome.This is the stuff we don’t get to see during NFL games. Sooo good. (h/t @ChasingSnyder, via ‘Quarterback’ on Netflix) https://t.co/DIsz7qtcYK

Patrick Mahomes has always been a fiery competitor

Patrick Mahomes: Kansas City Chiefs v Las Vegas Raiders

Despite being one of the most modest NFL players, Patrick Mahomes is a fierce competitor. Throughout his career, he has never shied away from a challenge, and whenever someone comes at him head-on, he always responds appropriately. Last season, the consequences of it were faced by both Crosby and the Cincinnati Bengals.

Prior to the start of the 2022 NFL season, many doubted the Chiefs and questioned whether Mahomes could play without Tyreek Hill, to which the reigning NFL MVP provided the best response.

He ended up winning the second Super Bowl of his career and had a great postseason despite playing through an ankle injury. Heading into the upcoming season, Mahomes and the Chiefs are favorites to repeat as champions and it will be interesting to see if they will be able to.

If you use any of the above quotes, please credit Netflix and H/T Sportskeeda.

Poll : 0 votes