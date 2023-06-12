On October 10, 2022, the Kansas City Chiefs and Las Vegas Raiders squared off in a Monday Night Football matchup. There was a memorable incident therein, when Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes and Raiders defensive end Maxx Crosby literally butted heads.

Speaking with Von Miller on The Voncast recently, Crosby explained how it happened:

"The environment was crazy... We were going back and forth. I got him on a sack in the first drive and then I don't get him a second time, and I'm talking... like, I'm always barking at everybody, it's part of my nature."

"Pat wasn't going for it, you know. He was talking back, and he's like, 'Aye, what's up?' And so they went down and scored. And I'm standing and watching, and they were all running in the endzone. I get bumped behind my back. I get hit with a shoulder; I turned my shoulder and it was Pat, and he was still running. And I'm like, 'Oh no, I'm not going for that', and so I ran straight to him and I headbutted him, like 'What's up?' So we were just jawing and everybody online obviously made a big deal about it."

What else did Maxx Crosby say on The Voncast?

In the same episode, Crosby discussed the ending to the Raiders' game against the New England Patriots. Las Vegas won that game after Crosby's fellow defensive end Chandler Jones, a former Patriot, intercepted a lateral pass by Jakobi Meyers that was meant for quarterback Mac Jones and returned it for a touchdown.

The two-time Pro Bowler recalled:

"I honestly... I couldn't believe it actually happened. I knew it was the last play of the game, so, I knew it was a tie ball game. I was not expecting it. I'm expecting them to run the ball and the game would go to OT. That is where my mind is at. So when I see Rhamondre (Stevenson), he's like, "He threw it back to Jakobi!" and I'm like, "What's going on?"

And so I just really ran at Jakobi and cracked him a little bit late... I was kinda scared low-key because there was a flag. I was like, 'I can't be the one to mess that up.' It was insane; the place was so loud. I'll never forget it, literally."

After the season ended, Meyers, ironically enough, joined the Raiders. Crosby quipped about it:

"He loves it. He was meant to be here."

