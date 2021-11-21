"Never got shot, but that's what it felt like" - Rob Gronkowski compares his rib injury to being shot 

Rob Gronkowski is back. The legendary tight end is finally off the injury report after dealing with various nasty injuries. The Buccaneers TE broke multiple ribs and punctured a lung earlier this season. The former Patriot spoke about the feeling in a brief press conference ahead of the Bucs' game against the New York Giants.

“I never got shot before, but that’s kind of like what it felt like,”

Gronkowski has suffered plenty of big hits in his career, but the one he took against the Rams may have been one of the biggest shots in recent history. His layoff has impacted the Bucs; they've lost two of their last three games and will be desperate to get back to winning ways on Monday night against a team that broke Gronkowski's heart nine years ago.

Gronkowski is back for the Bucs.

The Bucs' offense has stuttered in their last two outings. The Saints caused more problems for Brady, and then immediately after the bye week, they lost to Washington as Brady threw two interceptions. Gronkowski has been missed big time by the Buccaneers offense, but the big tight end is ready to return for his teammates:

"I just want to be out there. I want to help out the guys. I want to be out there and make some plays like I was at the beginning of the year, have some first downs, have some touchdowns. Just help out the offense throughout the game - that's my goal. We're taking it one step at a time. I just had two good practices under my belt, and that's a big step right there."

Head coach Bruce Arians is feeling more positive about Gronkowski's status:

"His arrow is pointing up. He looks better and better,"

The veteran tight end is hoping to take the field alongside his teammates come Monday night:

"That's the first crucial step is having some practices under my belt and making sure I feel good after them. It's going well and the arrow is pointing up toward playing. Hopefully, it does go right and I'm out there Monday night."

The severity of Gronkowski's injuries cannot be ignored. It reiterates how physically taxing and dangerous playing in the NFL can be. Gronkowski has taken his fair share of blows, but like the legend and pro he is, the warhorse will trot out of the tunnel on Monday night.

