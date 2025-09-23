  • home icon
  • "Never seen anything like it": Colin Cowherd identifies shocking pattern in Russell Wilson’s benching as Giants hand QB1 job to Jaxson Dart

By Chaitanya Prakash
Modified Sep 23, 2025 18:38 GMT
Colin Cowherd identifies shocking pattern in Russell Wilson&rsquo;s benching as Giants hand QB1 job to Jaxson Dart (Image source - IMAGN/GETTY)
The New York Giants fans are getting their wish as rookie Jaxson Dart is set to start the Week 4 clash against the Los Angeles Chargers on Sunday. Russell Wilson will be on the bench after starting the first three games of the season.

The decision to bench Wilson doesn't come as a shock to many, as the veteran quarterback has been underwhelming for his new team, except for his strong outing in Week 2.

Following the reports of Wilson's benching, Colin Cowherd pointed out an alarming pattern over the last few seasons.

"It is what most of us predicted, the fans predicted it and It was pretty easy to see coming. The New York Giants have named Jaxson Dart as the new starter. The Giants are 0-3 outside of that Dallas game, they can't move the ball. I don't ever remember a quarterback going from elite to nobody wants to be his coach faster than Russell Wilson. Sean Payton, Pete Carroll, both moved off him quickly.
Looking to predict NFL playoff Scenarios? Try our NFL Playoff Predictor for real-time simulations and stay ahead of the game!

"He went to the Steelers, they moved off him and now Brian Daboll is moving off him as a starter. My take on the Russell Wilson thing is I've never seen anything like it. Wilson did not have a major injury and Pete Carroll couldn't get rid of him fast enough. Sean Payton's like, ‘I'm done.’ Pittsburgh moved off him and the Giants now, after three games, ‘it's enough.’"
While Wilson racked up a career best 450 yards against the Dallas Cowboys in Week 2, the veteran quarterback was poor against the Kansas City Chiefs in Week 3 and was booed by the home crowd at MetLife Stadium.

Russell Wilson shared cryptic message after being benched by Jaxson Dart for Week 4

After Jaxson Dart was reportedly made the starter for the Week 4 game against the Chargers, Russell Wilson shared a cryptic message in his Instagram story. He quoted the Bible verse Ephesians 3:20 in his story:

“Now to him who is able to do immeasurably more than all we ask or imagine, according to his power that is at work within us."
(Image source - Instagram)
(Image source - Instagram)

It will be interesting to see how the Giants' offense fares with Dart taking over the starting role after impressing in the preseason.

