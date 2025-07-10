"Never wanted them gone": Ex-Commanders' RGIII makes his feelings known on new uniforms

Many are talking about the Washington Commanders' new alternate jerseys for next season, including former players.

The Commanders commemorated their 93rd anniversary on Wednesday by revealing a new alternate jersey and helmet inspired by their "Super Bowl era" (1983-1992). The franchise won three Super Bowls (1983, 1988 and 1992) during that time.

Among those who responded to the announcement of the team's new uniform is a former Commanders player. Former franchise quarterback Robert Griffin III pleaded to the team's ownership to stop referring to the Super Bowl Era shirts as "alternates." Instead, he wants the team to make them its permanent uniform.

"The Washington Commanders should take the alternate designation off the “Super Bowl Era” alternate jerseys and make them the PERMANENT jerseys. Fans love them and never wanted them gone in the first place. Clean, crisps and beautiful," Griffin tweeted.

Washington's alternate jersey is a nod to the organization's most prosperous years. They include white jerseys with red pants and vintage striping, resembling how their players looked when they won three Super Bowls between 1983 and 1992.

Griffin's tweet resonated with many fans’ belief that the team's new alternate jersey embodies the culture of Washington football.

A look at how fans reacted to the Washington Commanders' 'Super Bowl era' jersey

The Washington Commanders unveiled their new alternate jersey and helmet on Wednesday on X .

“Weaving past and present. We’re adding back the Super Bowl Era threads to our uniform rotation,” the Commanders tweeted.

Fans loved the new uniforms, as many had positive replies. The Commanders adding the stripes to mimic the old Redskins' helmets was another feature they liked.

Here are some reactions on X.

"The new uniforms are 🔥. All I asked for was a stripe on the pants," one fan said.

"Like why are these not the full time uniforms?? So infinitely better than the current ones 😭," another fan said.

"I don’t even wanna see the regular uniforms anymore 😭 retire em immediately!" one fan wrote.

"Make ‘em permanent," former NFL defensive end JJ Watt commented.

"Josh Harris has nailed everything he’s done since he’s been here! These are alternates next year but will be permanent in 2026 I bet. This should have been the uniforms from the jump! 🔥," another fan wrote.

The Commanders will use the throwback jerseys from their "Super Bowl Era" three times next season. These games will be on Week 9 against the Seattle Seahawks, the Denver Broncos in Week 13 and the Dallas Cowboys in Week 17.

