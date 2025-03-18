"Never watching football again" - Cowboys fans crash out over reports of Quinn Ewers potentially being drafted by Jerry Jones

Dallas Cowboys owner Jerry Jones will be looking forward to adding some top prospects to his roster at the 2025 NFL draft. Some reports have claimed that the Cowboys might look to draft a backup to quarterback Dak Prescott in the early rounds.

When NFL Insider Ian Rapoport suggested Dallas might draft Quinn Ewers in the second round, fans on social media expressed their displeasure at the team's potential plans for the draft.

"If a Cowboys take Quinn Ewers in the 2nd rd, I’m never watching football again.. I’ll never watch sports again.. I’ll never watch TV again…" one tweeted.

"No other NFL team has segments on who the back up QB will be! I’m so sick this s***. Draft Ewers in the second round? lol Got a million holes but yup let’s draft a QB in the 2nd! FOH," another frustrated fan wrote.

"If they took Ewers in round 2 with all the holes they have they might as well forfeit the season." a third commented.

A few others also suggested that it might not be wise for the Cowboys to draft a quarterback in the early rounds this year.

"Dallas just throwing in the towel if they waste a high pick on a QB," one wrote.

"Oh wow better be a late round pick like 4-7 rounds, we need talent to surround Dak still," a fan added.

"So many holes to be focusing on backup qb in the draft," a user tweeted.

The Cowboys finished the 2024 season third in the NFC East, with a 7-10 record. They lost QB1 Dak Prescott to a season-ending injury in Week 9, and then failed to qualify for the playoffs.

Dallas also released Cooper Rush this offseason, and apart from Prescott, the team only has Will Grier as another quarterback option.

However, the Cowboys have several positions to fix this offseason and it will be interesting to see how Jerry Jones and Co. go about with their draft picks.

Cowboys owner Jerry Jones has backed QB Dak Prescott to deliver success

NFL: Dallas Cowboys owner Jerry Jones - Source: Imagn

In February, just before the Super Bowl 59 game between the Chiefs vs. Eagles, Cowboys owner Jerry Jones said that he trusted Dak Prescott to deliver success for the franchise. Jones also said that he was surprised that Dallas was not playing for the Super Bowl.

"I wouldn't have signed Dak Prescott, the highest-paid player in the NFL, if now wasn't when when we wanted to win, Jones said. "This is a shocker to be here at this Super Bowl and not have the Cowboys here.

"I didn't plan on that when I made that agreement with him. So we're going to do everything we can to get there."

Prescott signed a four-year, $240 million contract extension with the Cowboys just before the 2024 season began. After an injury cut short his season last year, it will be interesting to see how Prescott fares in the 2025 season.

