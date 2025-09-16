New Cowboys DE Jadeveon Clowney reveals how Micah Parsons trade interested him in signing with Jerry Jones' team

The Dallas Cowboys signed veteran pass rusher Jadeveon Clowney on Sunday. The three-time Pro Bowler signed a one-year, $3.5 million deal with the franchise.

On Monday, Clowney expressed his excitement at joining Jerry Jones' Cowboys.

"It's exciting, man," Clowney said. "You don't know this, it's crazy. Because growing up, all I heard about is the Cowboys all my life. All my family, rivalries, and stuff. So, to be here, playing for the Cowboys is exciting, and I'm looking forward to the opportunity."

Clowney also spilled the beans on how Micah Parsons' trade to the Green Bay Packers garnered his interest in signing with Dallas. The Cowboys traded Parsons to Green Bay in exchange for veteran defensive tackle Kenny Clark and two first-round draft picks.

"As soon as Kenny Clark signed here, I told my agent, 'I think that will be a good move for me. They've got a good secondary, and they've got good [defensive] tackles. They just need me, yeah, I need to be there, so see if you can make the call and make something happen to get me in Dallas.' And I'm here." Clowney said.

Clowney will enter his 12th year in the NFL with the Cowboys. Dallas is also his seventh different team in the league.

Clowney played with the Carolina Panthers in the 2024 season. He recorded 46 tackles and four passes defended across 14 games.

Jadeveon Clowney expects to play in Cowboys' Week 3 game vs. Chicago Bears

NFL: Former Carolina Panthers LB Jadeveon Clowney - Source: Getty

Although Jadeveon Clowney officially signed with the Cowboys on Monday, he expects to practice with the team during the week and suit up for Dallas' Week 3 contest against the Chicago Bears.

"I do expect to play, but I don't know a snap count," Clowney said on Monday. "That's up to the coaches. I remember I walked into Tennessee Week 1 (in 2020) and played like 40 snaps in the first game, and we played in Mile High Denver. So, it's nothing new to me. It's football. Just go out there, be physical, play your game. If you get tired, that's why there's other guys on your team."

The Cowboys suffered a defeat to the Philadelphia Eagles in their season opener. However, they beat the New York Giants 40-37 in overtime in Week 2.

Dallas will want to build on its win when it travels to face the Bears on Sunday.

