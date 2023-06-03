Create

New England Patriots fans slam journalist for exaggerating rift between Tom Brady and Bill Belichick - “Drama between them was overblown”

By Rit Nanda
Modified Jun 03, 2023 05:29 GMT
Tom Brady and Bill Belichick were responsible for the great New England Patriots' era when they won six Super Bowls. But it has been thereafter reported that the relationship between the quarterback and the head coach deteriorated to the point where they were antagonistic towards each other.

Now the Patriots fans are saying that it is the media who is responsible for making a mountain out of a molehill in the supposed rift. After it emerged that the iconic quarterback said that he and the coach had a great relationship, social media was flooded with fans taking umbrage with the reporting of their alleged rift thus far.

Tom Brady reveals depth of relationship between himself and coach Bill Belichick

Tom Brady (L) and Bill Belichick
Believing the narrative between Tom Brady and Bill Belichick after they parted ways, this is the idea that one might have got — the head coach was the all-controlling, glory-stealing warlord, under whom the quarterback was toiling. After seeing that all the plaudits were going the gaffer's way, Brady decided to part ways as he was unappreciated.

He ended up in the sunny climes of Florida, where he took the Tampa Bay Buccaneers to Super Bowl glory, in the process thumbing his nose up at Belichick. Now, the legendary NFL player himself has come out and weighed in on his close relationship with the current Patriots coach. He said that the latter was among the first ones to congratulate him on winning the Lombardi Trophy with the Buccaneers.

Tom Brady spoke at length about his relationship with Bill Belichick. masslive.com/sports/2023/06…

This is in line with the gratitude that the 71-year-old has professed towards Brady. When speaking about the quarterback, he openly acknowledged that he would not have had the success that he had in his coaching career without the 45-year-old. The attitude is a far cry from what many fans want to believe that the two do not see eye to eye.

#Patriots HC Bill Belichick has released the following statement on Tom Brady's retirement: https://t.co/wZbKS9WVLE

Regardless, many NFL fans will continue playing the game where they want to say, with certainty, that either Tom Brady or his head coach was responsible for the New England Patriots dynasty. In the process, they will probably set one against the other. But the reality is probably that both of them have high mutual respect for one another.

