Mac Jones and the New England Patriots have slumped to a sixth loss of the season as the Buffalo Bills took them to task in a 24-10 win in Week 13. The Patriots never really got anything going in the game as the Bills dominated the contest on the ground.

Throughout the game, a chorus of boos could be heard from the New England home crowd, who were clearly unhappy with what Bill Belichick's team produced.

Such was the backlash from the loss that New England fans have called for firings across the board, including young quarterback Mac Jones. One fan posted on social media:

"Fire Patricia judge and get rid of Mac Jones."

Sj @samjoshi @Patriots @dreeday32 Fire Patricia judge and get rid of Mac Jones @Patriots @dreeday32 Fire Patricia judge and get rid of Mac Jones

Other New England Patriots fans gave their thoughts on the loss, with many feeling the same way as others. Their message to the higher-ups seemed clear: blow up the team.

)( Zach wilson is the worst Qb of all time🤷‍♂️💀 @Brayden63635444 @Patriots @dreeday32 I just want a whole new patriots team tbh one that’s exciting to watch, we gotta couple guys with potential but we don’t use them right. I understand our coaching has always been the star for the patriots but man I’m really starting to doubt it @Patriots @dreeday32 I just want a whole new patriots team tbh one that’s exciting to watch, we gotta couple guys with potential but we don’t use them right. I understand our coaching has always been the star for the patriots but man I’m really starting to doubt it

#SourcesSay @SourcesSayThis #SourcesSay Dear Robert Kraft @Patriots …Matt Patricia SUX!!! Mac Jones SUX! Bill Belichick has lost his way! #SourcesSay Dear Robert Kraft @Patriots…Matt Patricia SUX!!! Mac Jones SUX! Bill Belichick has lost his way!

It appears that most New England fans have had enough of the 2022 season and would like some changes to happen. This is unlikely to happen given the Patriots are still well and truly in the playoff mix. However, performances like the one against Buffalo will clearly not be tolerated by the fans for much longer.

Mac Jones and New England Patriots suffer poor loss to Buffalo Bills

Buffalo Bills v New England Patriots

They say life comes at you fast and New England Patriots fans are feeling that right now. After the heroics against the New York Jets and the offensive explosion against the Minnesota Vikings, the team came crashing back to earth against the Buffalo Bills.

While the 24-10 scoreline gives the feeling of a close game, it was anything but. Josh Allen and the Bills' running game took control early. James Cook (14 carries, 69 yards) and Devin Singletary (13 carries, 51 yards, 1 TD) proved crucial to the win.

Receiver Stefon Diggs was unstoppable as he caught seven passes for 92 yards and a touchdown.

The win moved the Bills to 9-3 on the season, increasing the distance between themselves and the Patriots.

There will be serious questions asked about Bill Belichick's coaching staff as the offense looked completely inept at times against Buffalo. That was reflected in the reactions at the stadium as boos rang out constantly.

Just where the team goes from here will be interesting to watch. The New England Patriots and their players will certainly not want to put forth a performance like this again anytime soon.

Poll : 0 votes