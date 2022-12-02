Create

New England Patriots fans want Bill Belichick to fire Matt Patricia after loss vs. Buffalo Bills on TNF

By Adam Schultz
Modified Dec 02, 2022 01:27 AM EDT
New England Patriots v Las Vegas Raiders
New England Patriots OC Matt Patricia

Mac Jones and the New England Patriots have slumped to a sixth loss of the season as the Buffalo Bills took them to task in a 24-10 win in Week 13. The Patriots never really got anything going in the game as the Bills dominated the contest on the ground.

FINAL: The @BuffaloBills take home their 3rd TNF W of the season! #BUFvsNE https://t.co/CA9bYOrG3i

Throughout the game, a chorus of boos could be heard from the New England home crowd, who were clearly unhappy with what Bill Belichick's team produced.

Such was the backlash from the loss that New England fans have called for firings across the board, including young quarterback Mac Jones. One fan posted on social media:

"Fire Patricia judge and get rid of Mac Jones."
@Patriots @dreeday32 Fire Patricia judge and get rid of Mac Jones

Other New England Patriots fans gave their thoughts on the loss, with many feeling the same way as others. Their message to the higher-ups seemed clear: blow up the team.

@Patriots @dreeday32 Sack Matt Patricia#Patrios
@Patriots @dreeday32 I just want a whole new patriots team tbh one that’s exciting to watch, we gotta couple guys with potential but we don’t use them right. I understand our coaching has always been the star for the patriots but man I’m really starting to doubt it
@Patriots @dreeday32 No defenseNo offenseNo special teams*Delete Team*
@Patriots @dreeday32 Fire Matt Patricia! Can we end this experiment already? He's not good. Cut your losses.
@Patriots @Humble_Ty19 @NFLonPrime Fire Patricia please
@Patriots @Humble_Ty19 @NFLonPrime Fire the coaching and the entire front office
@Patriots @Humble_Ty19 @NFLonPrime Yea we Dont care. Fire Patricia
#SourcesSay Dear Robert Kraft @Patriots…Matt Patricia SUX!!! Mac Jones SUX! Bill Belichick has lost his way!
@Patriots @Humble_Ty19 @NFLonPrime Fire matt patricia get a real offense coordinator get max a good offense line and let’s start over

It appears that most New England fans have had enough of the 2022 season and would like some changes to happen. This is unlikely to happen given the Patriots are still well and truly in the playoff mix. However, performances like the one against Buffalo will clearly not be tolerated by the fans for much longer.

Mac Jones and New England Patriots suffer poor loss to Buffalo Bills

Buffalo Bills v New England Patriots
Buffalo Bills v New England Patriots

They say life comes at you fast and New England Patriots fans are feeling that right now. After the heroics against the New York Jets and the offensive explosion against the Minnesota Vikings, the team came crashing back to earth against the Buffalo Bills.

Not sure "slide" is in @JoshAllenQB's vocabulary 😅#BUFvsNE on Prime VideoAlso available on NFL+ bit.ly/3H2gx2s https://t.co/6xmc45dmnF

While the 24-10 scoreline gives the feeling of a close game, it was anything but. Josh Allen and the Bills' running game took control early. James Cook (14 carries, 69 yards) and Devin Singletary (13 carries, 51 yards, 1 TD) proved crucial to the win.

Receiver Stefon Diggs was unstoppable as he caught seven passes for 92 yards and a touchdown.

The win moved the Bills to 9-3 on the season, increasing the distance between themselves and the Patriots.

😤 @ajepenesa24 said GOODNIGHT.#BUFvsNE on Prime VideoAlso available on NFL+ bit.ly/3H2gx2s https://t.co/WZYoGFjPlB

There will be serious questions asked about Bill Belichick's coaching staff as the offense looked completely inept at times against Buffalo. That was reflected in the reactions at the stadium as boos rang out constantly.

Just where the team goes from here will be interesting to watch. The New England Patriots and their players will certainly not want to put forth a performance like this again anytime soon.

Quick Links

Edited by Anantaajith Ra
Be the first one to comment

Trending News

NFL Schedule

arrow

Tom Brady

arrow

Aaron Rodgers

arrow

Patrick Mahomes

arrow

Dallas Cowboys

arrow

Fantasy Football

arrow

NFL Trade Rumors

arrow
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...