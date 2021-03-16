NFL Free Agency: New England Patriots sign TE Jonnu Smith

The New England Patriots agreed to terms with former Tennessee Titans tight end Jonnu Smith on Monday. The 25-year-old will sign a four-year, $50 million contract with the Patriots and will get $31.25 million fully guaranteed. Smith could make an annual salary of $12.5 million which is the second-highest for a Patriots free-agency signing since Stephon Gilmore signed a five-year, $65 million deal back in 2017.

The Patriots were in desperate need of talent at tight end. Since Rob Gronkowski's retirement and subsequent return and move to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, the Patriots have had terrible production from the tight end position. The Patriots' tight ends have the fewest receptions (55), fewest receiving yards (673), fewest targets (87), and fewest receiving touchdowns (3) in the last two seasons.

Let's take a look at how Jonnu Smith could revatilise production from the tight end position for the New England Patriots during the 2021-2022 NFL season.

How would Jonnu Smith improve the New England Patriots offense in the 2021-2022 NFL season?

New England Patriots TE Jonnu Smith

Jonnu Smith had a tremendous campaign as the Tennessee Titans' number one tight end during the 2020-2021 NFL season. He set career highs in receptions, receiving yards, and touchdowns. Smith also got involved in the running game with the Titans last season.

Jonnu Smith's 2020-2021 NFL season Stats

-- Receptions: 41

-- Receiving yards: 448 yards

-- Touchdowns: 8

Smith added two rushes for four yards and one rushing touchdown. The former Titans tight end caught 63% of his passes in 2020. He averaged 10.9 yards per reception. Jonnu Smith registered 238 yards after the reception for the Titans in 2020 and dropped only three passes.

The New England Patriots are getting a reliable tight end that can catch the football extremely well. Jonnu Smith has caught 67.5% of the passes that have been thrown his way in his NFL career. Smith will have the opportunity to showcase his talents with the Patriots lacking wide receiver depth.

This is a huge acquisition for the New England Patriots. The Patriots struggled to move the ball downfield due to a lack of a reliable target in the passing game, a problem Jonnu Smith could solve. Gronkowski was a huge part of the Patriots' offense in his storied career with the franchise. Retired tight end Martellus Bennett also played a big role in the Patriots offense during the 2016 NFL season. Coach Bill Belichick will be hoping that Smith will play a similar role in elevating the Patriots' offense starting this season.